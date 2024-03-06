EU4Business: field trip to Croatia for Ukrainian business consultants

The EU-funded programme ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ invites Ukrainian business consultants to register for the ‘EU Regulations Exchange Croatia-Ukraine: Consultancy Capacity Building’ programme.

The programme offers a series of capacity building events and a field trip to Croatia to study the experience gained by local business support organisations, business consultants and enterprises during Croatia’s entry into the European Union.

The online training (a series of webinars) is scheduled for April-May 2024, and the trip to Croatia will take place in May-June 2024.

The competition is open to candidates with a minimum of three years’ experience, fluent in English and delegated by Business Support Organisations (BSOs).

‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ is an international cooperation programme co-funded by the European Union and the German Government, and implemented by the German federal company GIZ Ukraine. The programme aims to support Ukraine’s economic sustainability, recovery and growth, create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support innovation and exports.

The deadline for applications is 17 March.

