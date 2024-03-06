Submit Release
Civil servants in Georgia generally hold positive attitudes towards human rights and gender equality, says EU-supported survey

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in cooperation with the EU and the Civil Service Bureau of Georgia, on 29 February presented a new study shedding light on prevailing attitudes towards human rights and gender equality in public service. 

It analyses the attitudes of civil servants from 103 public institutions towards workplace equality practices within the public service, exploring perceptions of the fundamental values of human rights, equality and inclusion.

Findings show that Georgian civil servants express strong support for human rights and equality principles, advocating for robust state responses to violations and discrimination. However, the research also uncovers persistent stereotypes and prejudice influencing perceptions, particularly regarding gender roles, persons with disabilities, ethnic and religious minorities, and LGBTQI+ communities.

The research spotlights several human rights that civil servants consider most frequently violated in Georgia. These include the right to equality (40%), living in a healthy environment (32%), the right to life (31%), inviolability of personal and family life (25%), and inviolability of honour and dignity (25%).

Notably, sex-disaggregated data shows that female civil servants are better informed and more sensitive to issues faced by vulnerable groups. They demonstrate a better understanding of the legal needs of ethnic and religious minorities, LGBTQ+ persons and persons with disabilities.

