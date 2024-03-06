Demand for Child-Resistant Packaging Boosts Pharmaceutical Packaging Market | $ 144,233 Million With CAGR of 6.1%

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was $ 88,880 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 144,233 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market plays a vital role in safeguarding the integrity of medications and ensuring the safe delivery of drugs to patients. This market is marked by constant innovation, with a focus on creating packaging solutions that are not only protective but also sustainable and patient-friendly. From child-resistant caps to smart packaging that aids in medication adherence, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is adapting to the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry and the expectations of consumers. The global pharmaceutical packaging market size accounted for $ 88,880 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 144,233 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Pharmaceutical packaging may also include features designed to make it easier for patients to take their medication, such as child-resistant packaging, tamper-evident seals, and dosing aids. In addition, packaging may include important information for patients, such as dosage instructions, warnings, and expiration dates. Overall, pharmaceutical packaging plays an essential role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceutical products, and is subject to rigorous regulation by health authorities around the world.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Amcor Ltd,

• Aptar Group, Inc.,

• Catalent Inc.,

• CCL Industries Inc.,

• Becton,

• Dickinson and Company,

• Gerresheimer AG,

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,

• Nipro Corporation,

• Berry Global Group, Inc., and

• SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research to identify potential Pharmaceutical Packaging Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Numerous geographical areas, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, are considered in the analysis of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. In 2019, the North American market accounted for more than two-fifths of the market, holding the lion's share. The market in Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Contrarily, growth in the biotechnology industry, a rise in patient-focused medications like biologics, and a rise in the use of smart packaging for patient involvement and identification will create lucrative opportunities for market participants in the future.

The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

