Licensed Psychologist and Television Personality Dr. Michele Leno to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many years of experience to her credit, Dr. Michele Leno has excelled as the owner of DML Psychological Services PLLC (established 2010). She has had a passion for mental health and an interest in psychology since an early age and began studying psychology more intensely in her undergraduate years. She had a desire to better understand people’s behaviors, including her own, and discovered a natural capacity for helping and healing. Today she holds a PhD (Doctoral degree) in Psychology, is affiliated with numerous professional groups including the American Psychological Association, National Association of Women Business Owners, and Psychology Today. She maintains a private practice, works with online therapy providers, and even has a weekly health centric talk show “Mind Matters with Dr. Michele” which airs in her home state of Michigan and is about to launch its 6th season.

She is so relatable that everyone refers to her as Doctor Michele! She treats patients of all ages, from adolescent and up, with a variety of needs that include anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and life transitions. The ideal of virtual appointments is most pleasing to people with such diagnoses, who may have trouble hauling themselves into an office or sitting in a cold or scary waiting room. Dr. Michele thinks this mode of remote treatment will become increasingly popular.

“I believe that if we improve our mental health, we will improve our overall quality of life.”

The psychologist emphasizes the importance of being aware of how things affect us physically and emotionally and then using therapy to help figure it out and develop better coping strategies—such as maintaining routines, regular exercise, relinquishing the need to control things, deep breathing, and keeping a journal. She also advises people to push past the challenges and feels a therapist or coach is a terrific way to help when we feel overwhelmed. Mostly it is a regimen of talk therapy, teaching, and tools, but medication might be necessary for some people, especially on a short-term basis. Personally, Doctor Michele prefers the holistic route.

Doctor Michele will be appearing on this talk radio show at the beginning of March, when we are all emerging from a long and challenging winter (which lasts even longer in the Midwest) that can make us feel dark, moody, isolated and less motivated. It is an ideal time, she notes, to plan ahead, set new goals, and resist using the cold as an excuse to hide or stay in a negative pattern of behavior. People can also avoid isolation by texting or going on social media.

This honored psychologist will also tell listeners more about her TV show in which she interviews guests who have significant stories to share, stories that are mental health related. Some guests are other treatment experts. The show airs Saturday at 11:30 am on Detroit 50 and streams on some other platforms such as Popstar TV. She hopes that her chat on the radio will lead to new media and podcast opportunities.

Dr. Michele is proud to be recognized for her expert opinions, community endeavors, and support of those in business or sports circles where anxiety affects peak performance. She has appeared in several media, was honored with an award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and was also saluted by Marquis Who’s Who. her TV show also has won a local fan base.

By raising awareness and reaching out in exceptional ways, Dr. Michele hopes to remove the stigma surrounding mental health struggles and make a positive impact on more lives.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Michele Leno in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, March 8th at 1:00pm EST

