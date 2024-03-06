Rising Demand for Assistive Devices Drives Growth in Personal Mobility Market | CAGR of 7.1%

Personal Mobility Devices Market

The global personal mobility devices market size is expected to reach $14,591.76 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal mobility devices have revolutionized the way individuals with mobility limitations navigate and engage with the world around them. These devices, ranging from manual wheelchairs to motorized scooters and walkers, provide essential support and independence for people with disabilities or mobility impairments. With advancements in design and technology, personal mobility devices have become more ergonomic, lightweight, and customizable, catering to individual needs and preferences. They offer improved maneuverability and ease of use, allowing users to move freely in various environments, whether indoors or outdoors. The global personal mobility devices market size was valued at $7,704.77 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $14,591.76 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Personal mobility devices empower individuals to participate in daily activities, social interactions, and recreational pursuits, fostering a sense of inclusion and enhancing their overall quality of life.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Briggs Healthcare, Inc.,

• Carex Health Brands, Inc.,

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare,

• GF Health Products, Inc.,

• Invacare Corporation,

• Medline Industries Inc.,

• Pride Mobility Products Corp.,

• Rollz International,

• Stryker Corporation,

• Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Personal Mobility Devices Market research to identify potential Personal Mobility Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Personal Mobility Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Moreover, personal mobility devices are not limited to traditional wheelchairs and walkers. Innovative solutions have emerged, such as exoskeletons and robotic assistive devices, which provide enhanced mobility and functionality. Exoskeletons, for example, are wearable devices that support and augment a person's physical abilities. They enable individuals with spinal cord injuries or neuromuscular disorders to stand, walk, and even climb stairs.

These cutting-edge personal mobility devices are pushing the boundaries of what was once thought impossible, empowering individuals with mobility impairments to overcome physical limitations and live more independent and fulfilling lives.

The Personal Mobility Devices Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Personal Mobility Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

