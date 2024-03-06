Telemedicine Adoption Accelerates Growth of Online Europe Digital Therapeutics Market | CAGR of 20.6%

The Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 20.6%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry. Digital therapy is a part of digital health, which provides a therapeutic approach to patients through software and tools to manage, prevent, and treat medical conditions. It uses digital and online health technology to treat medical and psychological conditions. In addition, the software helps patients and doctors track health data through patient behaviour tracking.

In addition, digital therapy enables internal monitoring to improve long-term health conditions. According to the European Chronic Disease Alliance (ECDA), 85% of deaths in the European Union (EU) are due to chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases land and mental illness. Furthermore, these chronic diseases cost the European economy about 124 billion dollars per year. Although digital therapy helps reduce these health care costs. In addition, digital healthcare systems can reduce the company's healthcare costs by reducing the use of health insurance plans for major conditions.

Major market players covered in the report, such as –

• Ada Health Gmbh,

• Cognifit,

• Caterna Vision Gmbh,

• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.),

• Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc.,

• Novartis International Ag (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.),

• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health),

• Sonormed Gmbh,

• Voluntis, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of europe digital therapeutics market research to identify potential europe digital therapeutics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global europe digital therapeutics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The European digital imaging therapy market is still underdeveloped and has attracted a lot of attention over the years. The market has attracted the attention of health care providers, patients and operators, due to the many benefits that these devices offer to reduce health expenses, improve communication between the patient and the doctor and manage healthy patients. Also, there has been significant progress in the development of new digital therapy tools to provide advanced care options for patients suffering from chronic diseases and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on application, the Europe digital imaging therapy market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease (CVD), neurological disease (CNS), respiratory disease, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disease (GID) and others. Based on product type, the market is divided into software and hardware. By sales channel, the market is divided into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-business (B2C). Regionally, the market is studied in European countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and other European countries.

The europe digital therapeutics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global europe digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

