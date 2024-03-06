China's Vegetable and Fruit Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$ 2,398.5 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis unveils promising prospects for 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, forecasting a robust trajectory of expansion. According to recent findings, the market was valued at an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟑𝟒𝟒.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is poised to surge to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟗𝟖.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔𝟒% during the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2032.
China is the world's largest producer of vegetables and fruits. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), China accounted for approximately 50% of global vegetable production in recent years. This dominance is reflected in the staggering volume of vegetable production, which was estimated to be over 680 million metric tons in 2022 from 28 million hector farm. In terms of fruit production, China also holds a leading position globally. The country's diverse climatic zones allow for the cultivation of a wide range of fruits. In 2022, China produced over 313 million metric tons of fruits, with apples and citrus fruits being the most significant in terms of volume. Notably, China accounts for about 50% of the world’s apple production, which translates to over 44 million tons.
𝐔𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
The China vegetables and fruits market has been experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by a multitude of factors including rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and advancements in agricultural technologies. This surge in demand is not only reshaping the domestic market landscape but also has significant implications for global trade dynamics.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Several key drivers are propelling this remarkable growth trajectory. Firstly, consumers are increasingly prioritizing fresh and nutritious produce, leading to heightened demand for a diverse range of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, initiatives aimed at promoting healthy eating habits and sustainable agriculture practices are further driving market expansion.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co., Ltd.
Bonduelle
Bright Food Group
Chiquita Brands International Sàrl
COFCO corporation
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Dole plc
Driscoll's
Fesa UK Ltd
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.
Fruco plc
Jinan Gogo International Trade Co., Ltd.
Jinan Good Future International Trading Co., Ltd.
Joyvio Group Co. Ltd.
Kühne + Heitz B.V.
Laiwu Manhing Vegetables Fruits Corporation
Nationwide Produce Plc
Qingdao Happy Farmer Fruit & Vegetable Co.,Ltd
S&A Group Holdings Limited
Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group)
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬
Potato
Carrot
Spinach
Beetroot
Onion
Cucumber
Silverbeet
Broccoli
Pumpkin
Celery
Peas
Mushrooms
Sweet Potato
Yam
Garlic
Shallot
Cauliflower
Cabbage
Radishes
Others
𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬
Cherry Tomatoes
Lettuce
Asparagus
Kale
Brussels Sprouts
Zucchini
Cauliflower Romanesco
Artichoke
Red Cabbage
Edamame Soybean
Parsley
Baby Corn
Bok-Choy
Chinese Cabbage
Coloured Capsicum
Lemongrass
Rosemary
Basil
Thyme
Arugula
Others
𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬
Apple
Pears
Banana
Mango
Oranges
Lemon
Litchi
Guava
Pomegranate
Grapefruits
Table Grapes
Mandarins
Limes
Nectarines
Apricots
Peaches
Plums
Watermelons
Rockmelons
Fresh Cherries
Honeydew Melons
Tomatoes
Others
𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬
Horned Melons
Berries
Salak
Rambutan
Durian
Mangosteen
Camu Camu
Persimmon
Dragon Fruit
Avocado
Longan
Sapodilla
Jackfruit
Star Fruit
Passion Fruit
Pomela
Kumquat
Satsumas
Water Apple
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
Fresh
Canned
Frozen
Dried & Dehydrated
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
Inorganic
Organic
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
Household
Commercial
Hospitality
Corporate Offices
Healthcare Facilities
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
B2B Sales
B2C Sales
Hypermarket/ Supermarket
Local Market
Convenience & Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
The market dynamics are characterized by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements in cultivation techniques, and strategic initiatives by industry players to enhance supply chain efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of digital platforms for marketing and distribution channels is revolutionizing the way produce reaches consumers, contributing to market growth.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
With the market poised for exponential growth, stakeholders across the value chain are gearing up to capitalize on emerging opportunities. From farmers adopting innovative cultivation methods to retailers embracing e-commerce platforms, the industry is witnessing a wave of transformation aimed at meeting the escalating demand for fresh produce.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:
As China's vegetable and fruit market continues its upward trajectory, stakeholders are navigating a landscape ripe with opportunities and challenges. With strategic investments and collaborative efforts, the industry is well-positioned to leverage this growth momentum and contribute significantly to the nation's economic development and public health initiatives.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Mirza Aamir Beg
