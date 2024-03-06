Submit Release
RosettaHealth Launches GetPatientRecords for Connecting to National Health Networks

Allows customers to seamlessly connect to national networks such as CareQuality, eHealth Exchange, and Commonwell

We are excited to launch this new self-service solution that will greatly reduce time and costs for smaller organizations that want access to national health networks.”
— Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced that it has launched GetPatientRecords, a new solution that simplifies access to electronic medical records anywhere in the nation through a very simple integration.

GetPatientRecords facilitates effective care by providing instant and secure access to vital patient information without the need for manual processes or individual interfaces to Electronic Health Records (EHR) or heavy HIT systems.

The new offering removes the demand for extensive paperwork, patient consents, technical expertise, and adherence to strict access permissions and security protocols. GetPatientRecords streamlines this process, by enabling patient queries using just patient names and geographic areas.

“We are excited to launch this new self-service solution that will greatly reduce time and costs for smaller organizations that want access to national health networks,” said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. “GetPatientRecords supports healthcare companies and institutions in making well-informed decisions by providing a thorough understanding of each patient’s health journey.”

Leveraging RosettaHealth’s intuitive FHIR API, the new platform seamlessly connects to national networks such as CareQuality, eHealth Exchange, and Commonwell.

Following are key features of the new GetPatientRecords solution:

● Immediate Access: Gain instant access to patient medical records anywhere in the nation with RosettaHealth's innovative platform.

● Effortless Retrieval: Effortlessly retrieve patient medical records using GetPatientRecords' single interface, which only requires patient demographics and general treatment locations.

● Extensive Uses: Unlock the full potential of healthcare with RosettaHealth's GetPatientRecords, empowering instant access to patient medical records for telemedicine, care coordination, and population health management. Drive research, enhance patient engagement, and elevate care quality with a single, innovative platform.

● Nationwide: Access medical records from all national networks across the nation.

In addition, RosettaHealth recently added Dima Easterday to its team as a new sales Account Executive, who is focused on the new GetPatientRecords solution. Learn more about Dima, why she chose to join RosettaHealth, and gain her perspective on future health IT trends.

About RosettaHealth
The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, millions of health records move across the platform each day. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.

Matthew Langan
L&R Communications
+1 202-262-3340
