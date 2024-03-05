Submit Release
From Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

AZERBAIJAN, March 5 - 05 March 2024, 18:50

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

I would like to express my congratulations on your recent re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is a fitting occasion to reiterate the EU’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral dialogue and our regional cooperation in all areas covered by the Eastern Partnership framework, including the principles of prosperity and good governance, for the benefit of all our citizens.

The EU is committed to working towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, also by facilitating regional cooperation and connectivity.

I look forward to the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference that you will host in Baku in November 2024. It will undoubtedly be a great opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate leadership in advancing the agenda of climate and energy transition.

Yours sincerely,

 

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

