Technological Innovations Propel Growth of Blood Lancets Market | Registering A CAGR of 9.4%

The global blood lancets market size was valued at $901.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,849.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently said "Blood Lancets Market, by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global blood lancets market size is expected to reach $1,849.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -

• Increased demand for blood lancets: With the surge in Covid-19 cases, there has been a greater need for blood testing, including for Covid-19 diagnosis and monitoring. This has led to an increased demand for blood lancets and other blood collection devices.

• Changes in blood collection protocols: To reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, many healthcare facilities have had to implement new protocols for blood collection, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and increased disinfection measures. These changes have affected the use of blood lancets and other blood collection devices.

• Disruption of supply chains: The pandemic has disrupted supply chains for medical devices, including blood lancets. Some manufacturers have experienced delays or shortages in the production and distribution of these devices.

• Increased awareness of infection control: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought attention to the importance of infection control measures in healthcare settings. This has led to increased awareness of the risks associated with blood collection, including the potential for disease transmission through contaminated blood lancets. As a result, healthcare facilities are placing greater emphasis on proper disposal of blood lancets and other medical devices.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -

• Owen Mumford,

• Becton Dickinson And Company,

• Abbott Laboratories.,

• Terumo corporation.,

• F L Medical S.R.L,

• Improve Medical (Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd),

• SteriLance Medical,

• Sarstedt AG & CO.,

• Medtronic Plc.,

• Nipro Medical Corporation

On the basis of type, the safety blood lancets segment accounted for 41% share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its increased usage by the patients suffering with diabetes to self-monitor their blood sugar level.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -

• By type, the standard segment accounted for the highest blood lancets market share of 55% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 48% in 2018.

• By end user, the homecare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -

The Blood Lancet Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

