Robot Software Market

Factors driving the market are adoption of AI, enhanced speed, improved quality, reduced labor cost, increased accuracy and production scalability.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Robot Software Market Size Reach USD 47.24 Billion by 2030, Key Factors Behind Market’s Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.



The global robot software market size was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 47.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 409 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11852

Increase in need for automation and safety in organizations, rapid adoption by SMEs to lower down labor and energy costs, and surge in usage of robots in several industries drive the growth of the global robot software market. Increase in adoption of IoT and AI-based robots in industries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The global robot software market is segmented on the basis of software type, robot type, industrial robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of software type, the market is divided into recognition software, data management and analysis software, communication management software, simulation software, and predictive maintenance software. Depending on robot type, it is fragmented into industrial and service robot. Depending on industrial robot type, the market is further bifurcated into traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A11852

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ Owing to decline in productivity and complete or partial disruptions in manufacturing processes during the lockdown, companies have been adopting robot software to advance their manufacturing models.

➢ Rapid adoption of robotic services and industrial robots from industry verticals such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and others are expected to register growth in the robot software market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

➢ The implementation of automated robots to maintain and accelerate manufacturing processes led to surge in adoption of robot software across the globe.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11852

Based on robot type, the industrial robots segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global robot software market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the service robots segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on software type, the data management and analysis software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the communication management software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lion’s share during the forecast period. However, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (409 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robot-software-market/purchase-options

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the robot software market analysis are ABB Ltd., AIbrain Inc., Brain Corporation, CloudMinds Technology Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation, Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai, International Business Machines Corporation, Liquid Robotics, Inc, and NVIDIA Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the robot software industry.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.