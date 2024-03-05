Nam Định pledges to provide favorable conditions for German investors: official

VIETNAM, March 5 - NAM ĐỊNH — Nam Định Province will create favourable conditions for German businesses to invest in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phạm Gia Túc.

Receiving a delegation from the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, headed by its President Đôn Tuấn Phong and German Ambassador to Việt Nam Guido Hildner on March 5, the provincial official introduced the guests to the province’s history, culture, advantages and potential.

Túc called upon German businesses and investors in hi-tech areas to invest in the province. He highlighted Nam Định as the location of Việt Nam's sole nursing university, emphasising this as a strategic advantage for cooperation programmes aimed at sending Vietnamese nurses to Germany for employment opportunities.

He hoped that human resource training schools in the province will have the opportunity to participate in vocational training and technical support programmes between Vietnam and Germany, which will open up opportunities for comprehensive cooperation between Nam Định and Germany’s organisations and localities.

Phong, who is also Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, said that Nam Định has a favourable geographical location, a developed economy, advantages in infrastructure, investment environment, human resources, and good quality human resource training facilities.

The province and German investors have the potential to cooperate in the fields of science - technology, culture, sports, tourism, and labour development.

Ambassador Hildner said Germany and Việt Nam agreed to cooperate in developing two important projects related to climate change and nurse recruitment. The projects took the working group of the Vietnam - Germany Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group to Nam Định on this occasion.

Within the framework of the working visit, the delegation visited Mỹ Thuận Industrial Park in Mỹ Lộc District and Nam Định University of Nursing. — VNS