Amanotes named best music game publisher

VIETNAM, March 6 - HCM CITY — Amanotes, the renowned mobile game publisher, is the only Vietnamese representative to clinch the prestigious title of Best Music Game Publisher at the highly acclaimed Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023, reaffirming the company’s global impact and leadership role in the mobile gaming industry.

This award is based on trusted data and insights collected by Sensor Tower.

Compared to companies in the same category, Amanotes has achieved the highest total downloads, surpassing 3 billion downloads across 190 countries and territories.

Amanotes, known for its dedication to delivering interactive music experiences, has consistently pushed the boundaries of mobile gaming.

Since 2017, the company has held the title of top music game publisher globally due to significant investments in musicaliSation technology, an extensive licensed music library, and prominent partnerships.

Amanotes secured the title of Best Music Game Publisher as the result of realising the vision of building Interactive Music Games and Apps. With a portfolio of 25 music games enjoyed by users across the globe, the company has made a significant impact on the mobile gaming industry. Titles such as Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and the latest addition, Duet Cats, have consistently captivated players with their iconic gameplay mechanics and engaging music experience.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Music Game Publisher by Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023," said Annabel, head of LiveOps.

"At Amanotes, we strive to create the best interactive music experiences that resonate with players worldwide. This award is not only a validation of our hard work but also a tremendous source of motivation for the future. Moving forward, we are excited to explore new horizons by expanding into hybrid casual games, offering even more diverse experiences to our users,” said Annabel.

Amanotes is the pioneer in sync licensing, paving the path for incorporating licensed music into mobile games. In line with this, the company has initiated impactful campaigns aimed at empowering the artist community, such as HIPHOPGOLD in 2023, designed to support the Hip-Hop community and assist local artists in reaching global audiences.

The Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023 highlight the contributions of outstanding mobile publishers from the APAC region, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of mobile gaming and app development.

Founded in 2013, Sensor Tower is the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and performance metrics in the mobile app and digital advertising ecosystem. — VNS