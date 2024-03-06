Móng Cái aims to become a national key economic zone

VIETNAM, March 6 - QUẢNG NINH — Móng Cái City must prioritise the development of the Móng Cái Border Gate Economic Zone into a national key border economic zone, serving as nexus for trade, industry, seaport, logistics and general services within Quảng Ninh Province and the Northern key economic region.

During Monday's session discussing the city's development in 2023 and the first two months of 2024, Nguyễn Xuân Kỳ, Secretary of the Quảng Ninh Provincial Party Committee, said the Trà Cổ national tourist site should be transformed into a high-quality island tourism area, associated with commercial tourism products and border gates.

Móng Cái City needs to focus on attracting projects aimed at developing high-quality tourism products and services, as well as strengthening import-export trade and logistics activities in the area, Kỳ said.

The city must achieve the income target in communes of over VNĐ100 million (US$4,167) per person per year by the end of next year.

Along with Hạ Long and Vân Đồn, Móng Cái City must be the key to develop high-quality tourism products and services.

In addition, the city must also develop a detaied plan to achieve the goal of turning Quảng Ninh into a key Vietnamese tourism market of Guangxi (China) and building a model of border tourism co-operation of Việt Nam - China, especially between Quảng Ninh and Guangxi.

Móng Cái city has attracted over 310,000 tourists from the beginning of the year until now, an increase of over 330 per cent over the same period. — VNS