Vĩnh Phúc Province approves $81 million project to SHINEC and partner

VIETNAM, March 6 - HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Vĩnh Phúc Province on Tuesday granted investment certificates for the construction of Phúc Yên Industrial Park project worth of VNĐ2 trillion (US$81 million) for the two companies.

They are SHINEC Joint Stock Company and Vĩnh Phúc International Service and Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company.

The project, located in Phúc Yên City, covers an area of 111.3 hectares, with a proposed 50-year operational period.

According to the committed schedule, the investment and construction of infrastructure is anticipated to complete from Q2/2025 to Q1/2027, with operation commencing from Q2/2027.

Phúc Yên Industrial Park will have a synchronised and modern technical infrastructure system. It targets projects in the fields of mechanical engineering, precision mechanics, medical equipment, electrical equipment, with modern and advanced technologies and minimal environmental pollution.

The park, developed by SHINEC and its partner, is expected to be one of the vibrant and high-quality investment destinations, promising to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Vĩnh Phúc Province.

The location is advantageous, being approximately 35 km from the centre of Hà Nội, nearly 10 km from Nội Bài Airport, and 150 km from Hải Phòng Port and Cái Lân Port and being adjacent to the Nội Bài-Lào Cai expressway.

In recent years, Vĩnh Phúc province has been steadfast in its sustainable development strategy. It has been accelerating the adjustment and planning of industrial parks towards specialisation, ecological friendliness, and intelligence, gradually building exemplary industrial parks with coordinated and modern infrastructure. — VNS