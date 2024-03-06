Lab-Grown Diamonds Market is Set to soar USD 49.08 bn by 2030, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030
The growing demand for sustainable and ethically sourced products propels this monumental rise, marking a paradigm shift in consumer choices.TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, valued at USD 23.4 Billion in 2022, is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030, reaching USD 49.08 Billion.
The Lab-Grown Diamonds Market represents a fascinating shift in the gemstone industry, blending innovation and sustainability. In response to growing ethical concerns surrounding traditional diamond mining, consumers are increasingly drawn to lab-grown diamonds. These gems offer the same beauty and durability as mined diamonds but without the environmental and ethical baggage. As technology continues to advance, lab-grown diamonds are becoming even more refined and captivating. They appeal to both eco-conscious consumers and luxury enthusiasts, showcasing the perfect fusion of modern science and timeless elegance, and promising a dazzling future for the market.
Market Report Scope
Lab-grown diamonds, produced through techniques like HPHT and CVD, promise superior quality through controlled environments and rigorous quality control. These diamonds provide an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice for consumers, shaking the foundations of the traditional diamond market.
Lab-grown diamonds mirror natural diamonds in physical and chemical properties, offering a compelling alternative. The consumer shift towards sustainable products and the cost advantage of lab-grown diamonds, coupled with their identical composition, drive this transformative growth. Lab-grown diamonds are witnessing unprecedented growth due to heightened consumer awareness and preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products. This shift is driven by the rising concern for environmental impact and social responsibility.
Major Key Players in the Lab-Grown Diamonds Market
• WD Lab Grown Diamonds
• New Diamond Technology LLC
• ABD Diamonds Pvt. Ltd.
• Clean Origin LLC.
• Swarovski AG
• Mittal Diamonds
• De Beers Group
• Henan Huanghe Whirlwind CO. Ltd.
• Diam Concept
• Diamond Foundry Inc.
• and other
Market Analysis
The adoption of lab-grown diamonds in the fashion and jewelry sector, coupled with their increasing application in the industrial sector, propels market demand. Customization, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and versatility contribute to the widespread acceptance and growth of lab-grown diamonds.
Segment Analysis
By Size
• Below 2 carats
• 2-4 carat
• Above 4 carats
By Type
• Polished
• Rough
By Nature
• Colored
• Colorless
By Manufacturing Method
• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
• High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)
By Application
• Fashion
• Industrial
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Special Store
• Supermarket
• Others
By manufacturing method: CVD holds the largest market share, with innovations in diamond manufacturing technology contributing to the creation of larger diamonds.
By size: The below 2-carat segment dominates, driven by the abundance of lab-grown diamonds for jewelry and industrial tools production.
By nature: Colorless diamonds hold the major share, popular for jewelry, while the colored segment is the fastest-growing due to various impurities and changes in crystalline structure.
By Application: The fashion segment leads, with lab-grown diamonds widely used in the creation of unique jewelry pieces, offering custom sizes and carats for diverse applications.
Regional Dynamics:
Asia Pacific leads the Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, contributing over 40% of the revenue share. The region's dominance is attributed to advancements in production technology, achieving economies of scale, and the resulting decrease in the cost of lab-grown diamonds.
North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.1%, fueled by the United States' role as a major producer and the growing preference for lab-grown diamonds, particularly among the younger demographic.
Key Takeaways for the Lab-Grown Diamonds Market
Sustainability Reigns: The market thrives on the growing consumer preference for sustainable and ethically sourced diamonds.
Fashion Forward: Lab-grown diamonds dominate the fashion industry, offering unique, customizable, and environmentally friendly options.
Asia-Pacific Powerhouse: The region leads the market with over 40% revenue share, fueled by technological advancements and increased affordability.
Recent Developments
In June 2023, WD Lab Grown Diamonds actively seeks new investment opportunities and potential buyers, leveraging their expertise in synthetic gemstone production.
In Jan 2023, Diamond Foundry strategically enters the luxury jewelry market, expanding its vertically integrated business model.
In March 2022, Clean Origin LLC secures a substantial $20 million equity investment from TCL North America, Inc., fueling ambitious expansion plans.
