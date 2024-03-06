Techsommet's Legal Automation Series Spotlights Contract Lifecycle Management: A Virtual Event Sponsored by Sirion
Techsommet is organizing the Contract Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit. We invite legal enthusiasts to join us at the event.
I am utmost satisfied with Techsommet events they are nothing short of outstanding! The diverse range of presentations and perspectives presented make the event not only good but truly exceptional.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourselves for a legal tech spectacle! Techsommet, the avant-garde event orchestrator, is set to dazzle the virtual landscape with its upcoming Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) summit on March 12, 2024. This blockbuster event is not just a summit; it's the crown jewel of Techsommet's epic event series, "Legal Automation," dedicated to unleashing the full potential of technology in the legal realm. And guess who's leading the charge? None other than Sirion, the maestro of AI-native Contract Lifecycle Management, as the platinum sponsor.
Sirion, a global leader in AI-native Contract Lifecycle Management, is set to bring its unparalleled expertise and commitment to customer success to the forefront of the event. Renowned for merging category-leading innovation with deep CLM proficiency, Sirion empowers businesses worldwide to contract smarter. Their end-to-end contract lifecycle ecosystem is designed to optimize the value of every business relationship, ensuring maximum realized contract value while minimizing risks.
Picture this: Gartner's Magic Quadrant has hailed Sirion as a leader for two consecutive years. Over 200 global giants rely on Sirion CLM to manage a portfolio bursting with over 5 million contracts, fueling positive business outcomes across diverse industries.
The summit will feature distinguished speakers, each bringing a unique perspective on CLM:
Gordon Thompson, EVP of Pre-Sales and Business Strategy at Sirion, will present "Getting the Most Out of Contracts with (Generative) AI," offering insights into the transformative power of AI in contract management.
Andrew Cooke, Director of Contracts at Axiom Space, will share strategies for "Creating the Best Negotiation Team on Earth," providing valuable tips on building high-performing negotiation teams.
Kirk Samson, Senior Director of Contract Management Services at Nexdigm, will discuss "The Future of Contract Security: Automated Solutions in a Global Context," offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of contract security.
Moderating the event will be Lucy Bassli, Founder of InnoLaw Group, a seasoned expert in legal innovation.
A highlight of the summit will be a panel discussion on "How Contract Lifecycle Automation is Revolutionizing Business Efficiency: Exploring Strategies, Challenges, and Future Trends." The panelists include:
Gordon Thompson (EVP Pre-Sales and Business Strategy at Sirion)
Uttara Gautam (Legal Products Specialist at Travers Smith)
Stacey Harrison (Senior Director of Contract Operations at Entrata)
Christina C. Goetz (Director, Contracts Management and Legal Operations at Harvard)
This panel of experts will delve into the transformative impact of contract lifecycle automation on business efficiency, discussing strategies, challenges, and future trends.
Techsommet invites professionals, industry leaders, and enthusiasts to join this immersive virtual summit, gain valuable insights, and engage with thought leaders in the Contract Lifecycle Management space.
As an attendee, you will have a chance to interact with all the speakers and panelists. You can also post your questions in the QnA box and all your questions will be answered live.
For more information and registration details, please visit: https://techsommet.com/contract-lifecycle-management-2024-virtual-summit/
About Techsommet:
Techsommet is a leading organizer of tech-centric events, providing platforms for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to collaborate, learn, and drive progress in the ever-evolving world of technology.
Embark on a journey into the future with our cutting-edge events that delve into the transformative realms of emerging technologies. At Techsommet, we specialize in crafting immersive experiences centered around specific technologies, both in virtual and in-person formats. Our upcoming events are poised to unravel the dynamic landscape of industries, including the Digitalization of Supply Chain, the evolution of Virtual Contact Centers, HR Automation, and a plethora of other captivating topics.
Explore the forefront of technological innovation with us. Visit our website (www.techsommet.com) to discover the diverse array of events that shape the future of industries. Join us as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of emerging technologies, redefining the possibilities for tomorrow.
