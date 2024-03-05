DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

March 5, 2024

Consumer Alert: Outback Steakhouse Gift Cards Refund Claims Process

HONOLULU – Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) Executive Director Mana Moriarty is urging Hawai‘i consumers who purchased and are holding unredeemed Outback Steakhouse gift cards, to seek refunds.

All Hawaiʻi locations of Outback Steakhouse restaurants have discontinued operations, making the gift cards unusable,locally. Consumers seeking refunds should act as soon as possible.

Bloomin’ Brands, parent company of Outback Steakhouse restaurants, announced the closure of 41 of its U.S. and International restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Hawai‘i Kai and Kīhei Outback Steakhouse locations closed shortly afterward. The remaining Hawai‘i restaurants, located in Kapolei, Waipiʻo, and Kona, abruptly closed on February 18, 2024. The sudden change of circumstances caught everyone off guard, and the impact upon gift card holders had been unclear.

“An important guideline with gift cards is to use them as soon as you can, because if a store closes or goes bankrupt, there may be little to no recourse for a consumer to recover an unspent balance,” said Executive Director Moriarty. “There is presently no time limit for affected consumers to seek a refund, but anyone holding these gift cards is strongly encouraged to promptly pursue their claims.”

To initiate the refund process for valid gift cards with verified balances, Hawai‘i consumers should contact Bloomin’ Brands via email at [email protected], and provide the front and back images of their gift cards, along with their full name and their complete mailing address. Consumers are also encouraged to include Pam Keay([email protected]), an investigator with the Office of Consumer Protection, on refund requests sent by email to Bloomin’ Brands.

Any additional questions or concerns from consumers may be forwarded to Investigator Pam Keay for assistance. In the event consumers lack the capability to scan their cards, consumers are welcome to seek assistance in emailing the required information to the company. Investigator Pam Keay may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 808-586-5971.

