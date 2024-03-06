News Release – Department of Health to Host Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting on March 7

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

March 5, 2024

Department of Health to Host Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting on March 7

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) will convene a Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting Thursday on updates related to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The agenda includes information on the closure process, site assessment plan, and the Navy housing drinking water system.

Representatives from the DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill, will be presenting at the meeting. The Defense Health Agency also will participate.

Members of the media interested in attending should RSVP to Kelly Ann Lee at [email protected].

THURSDAY, MARCH 7, 2024

WHAT: Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting

WHERE: The Hawai‘i Convention Center, Lili‘u Theater #310 (1801 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu)

The meeting will also be available via Zoom (Register here)

WHEN: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 1:00-5:00 p.m. HST

The FTAC meeting is part of DOH and other agencies’ work to increase and enhance public engagement related to Red Hill. More information can be found online at the DOH Red Hill Water Information Website and the EPA’s Red Hill Public Engagement Calendar. The agenda and presentations for the FTAC meetings can be found here.

