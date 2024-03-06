($48.4 Bn) Fraud Management in Banking Market by 2032, Companies Target End-User Segments, Anticipating 22.6% CAGR

The Money Laundering segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing usage of anti-money laundering banks and other financial sectors.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud management in banking and programs that assist in identifying, detecting, and preventing any finance-related malpractices or fraudulent activities that may be occurring in various types of financial institutions. The tools leverage the benefits of advanced technologies and analytical algorithms to scan through large volumes of data in real-time and quickly to detect any transaction that deviates from normal patterns and could be an indicator of fraud.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fraud Management in Banking Market by Component (Solution, and Service), Fraud Type ((Payment Fraud, Loan Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering, and Others), and Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention Systems, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Customer Authentication, Transaction Monitoring, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global fraud management in banking market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $48.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/283865

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the adoption of online banking applications and & mobile banking services and an increasing increase in incidences of financial fraud augment the growth of the global fraud management in the banking market. In addition, the increase in the use of digital transformation technology positively impacts the growth of fraud management in the banking market. However, the rise in incidents of false positive rates and growing fraud complexity are hampering fraud management in the banking market growth. On the contrary, the rise in innovations in the Fintech Industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of fraud management in the banking market during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report @ https://bit.ly/40KHwaT

COVID-19 Scenario

Fraud management in the banking market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and even in the wake of the pandemic, the demand for fraud management in banking increased dramatically. This is attributed to the growing need for fraud management in banking among enterprises to enhance their employees' internet needs.

In addition, an increase in work-from-home offered by numerous organizations to protect their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the requirement of high-speed internet connectivity among individuals. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the global fraud management in banking market revenue, as it provides personalized services, accelerates throughput, and reduces operational costs. However, the wireless segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, These services reduce management concerns efficiently with personalized assistance and optimized performance development.

The payment fraud segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By fraud type, the payment fraud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fraud management in banking market revenue, owing to the increasing incidence of fraud payments. Many key players are coming up with new technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning. However, the money laundering segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surging usage of virtual currencies and growing penetration of the internet, which foster the adoption of fraud management in the banking market in the healthcare segment.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/283865

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fraud management in banking market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of fraud management in banking in small & medium enterprises to ensure effective flow of financial activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of web-based and mobile-based business applications in the sector of banking.

Leading Market Players: -

IBM Corporation,

SAS Institute Inc,

SAP SE,

NICE Actimize,

ACI Worldwide Inc,

Experian PLC,

BAE Systems,

FIS global,

LexisNexis Risk Solutions,

BioCatch Ltd,

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fraud management in banking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄 - 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐎𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) @ https://shorturl.at/tDEF4

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry:

Spain Health Insurance Third-Party Administrator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spain-health-insurance-third-party-administrator-market-A264461

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/equity-indexed-life-insurance-market-A223007

Smart Contracts Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-contracts-market-A144098

Asset Servicing Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asset-servicing-market-A238323

Flood Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flood-insurance-market-A113192

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://pooja-bfsi.blogspot.com/

https://www.quora.com/profile/Pooja-BFSI

https://medium.com/@psaraf568