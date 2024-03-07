PROBE Fishing Launches Smart Fishing Sensor Tracking the Lure's Journey Underwater
PROBE is a smart sensor weighing only 0.2 oz (7 grams) that provides anglers with revolutionising insights about their lure's journey underwater.
Underwater is where all the action is and it’s like we are all blindfolded. Lure swimming depth and water temperature are key factors when fishing so PROBE is a great tool to improve your catch rate.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROBE Fishing, a Swedish innovation company within sport fishing, now launches PROBE. PROBE is a smart sensor weighing only 0.2 oz (7 grams). It easily attaches above the leader and provides anglers with revolutionising insights about the lure's journey underwater when casting or trolling:
— Christer Chytraéus
- Lure depth & movement graph: Detailed view of your lure’s journey and movements underwater. You are finally able to see your lure’s exact swimming depth and where the fish strikes.
- Water temperature at each depth: Using PROBE, you see the temperature at different depths throughout the lure’s journey underwater. Unlike sonar, where you only see surface temperature.
- Depth target indicator: PROBE calculates the sinking speed of the lure after each cast. This is used for the following cast to give the angler a live estimation of the bait's depth as it sinks and notifies the angler when to start reeling in to hit the desired depth.
- Casting distance: See the length of your casts.
- Turbidity (cloudiness): Measuring the visibility depth/cloudiness in water is not only an important factor for determining the health of a water body, it can also be a useful indication when the user is choosing the color of the bait.
- Personal logbook: All your data is saved for you to look at later. Your information is yours to keep; no information about your fishing spots will ever be shared.
The combination of the PROBE hardware and the PROBE App will give you unparalleled insights and tools to level up your fishing game. It allows you to adjust your fishing on the spot or analyse at home to become a better angler.
In addition to providing anglers with game changing information and insights about their fishing, PROBE also measures water quality. Water quality data from PROBE is used to monitor our waterways, lakes, and coasts to early detect changes in the water environment caused by eutrophication and other pollutants. The water quality data will also be used in research to contribute to improved water quality everywhere PROBE is used.
Behind the innovation is a team of engineers, designers, and software developers who have worked on developing this product for five years.
“As a dedicated angler and inventor I simply did not want to accept that we don’t know what is going on below the surface when fishing. Underwater is where all the action is and it’s like we are all blindfolded. Lure swimming depth and water temperature are key factors when fishing so it’s a great tool to improve your catch rate. For me, PROBE has unveiled a new dimension of the fishing adventure and I’m really excited to share it with my fellow anglers.” - Christer Chytraéus, founder of PROBE Fishing
PROBE is available via the company's fully funded Kickstarter Campaign until March 20th with a 30% discount and early delivery in May 2024. With the discount included, a PROBE costs $112. After March 20th PROBE is ordered via the website: www.probefishing.com
Christer Chytraéus
PROBE Fishing
+46 70 022 30 55
tuned@probefishing.com