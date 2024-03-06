Medical Device Packaging Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Device Packaging Market reached $22.09 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to hit $47.11 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, current and emerging trends, future projections, and key players.

Key factors driving market growth include technological advancements in the medical device industry, the introduction of upgraded medical devices requiring specialized packaging, and a growing demand for innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, increased production and distribution of medical devices, drugs, and medicines worldwide are contributing to market expansion. However, stringent government regulations pose a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for sterile, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2953

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various sectors of the healthcare industry, including medical device packaging, affecting production and supply chains. Medical workers, devices, and facilities have been strained due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, leading to decreased productivity. However, the pandemic has also increased the demand for self-monitoring health devices, positively influencing the medical device packaging market.

The report segments the global medical device packaging market based on material type, product type, application, and region. Plastic holds the largest market share, while glass is projected to witness the fastest growth rate. Among product types, pouches dominate the market share, with bags expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Regionally, North America leads the market, while the LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

Medical Device Packaging Market Report Highlights:

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Foils

Glass

Others

By Product Type:

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Boxes

Bags

Blisters

Others

By Application:

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2953

Leading players of the global medical device packaging market:

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles

Berry Global Inc.

3M Company

CCL industries INC.

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

DuPont

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with Discount):

Oncology Information Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oncology-information-system-market

Ophthalmic Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-devices-market

Pain Management Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pain-management-devices-market

Rapid Acting Insulin Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rapid-acting-insulin-market-A10599

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.