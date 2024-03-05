New export credit guarantees and trade commissioner’s office in Kyiv make it easier for Swedish businesses to contribute to rebuilding Ukraine

SWEDEN, March 5 - On 29 February, the Government adopted a regulation on special export credit guarantees for Ukraine. This enables exporting businesses to apply for export credit guarantees from the Swedish Export Credit Agency. The guarantees will apply to exports to Ukraine that can contribute to its development and welfare. The Government has also decided to open a trade commissioner’s office in Kyiv and will appoint a new trade commissioner in Ukraine.

“This is a historic day, now that we finally have the Ukraine guarantees in place. With the export credit guarantees and the establishment of the new trade office in Kyiv, it will be easier for Swedish businesses to invest in Ukraine. This is also a concrete example of how the Government is working to enhance synergies between development assistance, commerce, and trade development and promotion,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The special export credit guarantees make it easier and less risky for Swedish businesses to invest in Ukraine. This creates better conditions to export vital goods to Ukraine and thus contribute to its economic development and reconstruction.

The Government has also decided to appoint a new trade commissioner in Ukraine and open a trade commissioner’s office in Kyiv.

“This is a major and important step for Sweden to contribute to promoting trade and investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction in the best possible way,” says Mr Forssell.