Wrangletown Cider Company and North Story Wines Hosting Duo ‘Love, DEAN’ from Portland on March 16

This is a press release from Wrangletown Cider Company:

Wrangletown Cider Company and North Story Wines are honored to host the duo, Love, DEAN from Portland on March 16th 2024 at 8:00pm.

Musicians, singer-songwriters, and husband and wife, Rachael and Luke Price, are bringing back the feel-good vibes of classic Americana. On Love, DEAN’s self-titled debut, they’ve handcrafted a musical mosaic from vintage soul, Motown, old-time music, gospel, folk, and neo-soul. The self-titled album is themed around love and community, and coming of age milestones. It’s vibrant, personal, and it’s for everyone.

“This album is a love letter from us to anyone who listens. We’re hoping the listener feels let into our lives; that they can see value in music; value in people; and that they feel inspired to grow in their own lives and relationships. We leave space for grief, hardship and honesty but our target is encouragement and positivity in the midst of struggles,” Rachael says.

Rachael and Luke first met as Berklee College of Music students on the very first day of school. Rachael’s artistic perspective encompasses soul, gospel, and Americana. Luke is an accomplished fiddler steeped in old-time music, bluegrass, swing, and honky-tonk. From these varied backgrounds, the twosome nurtured a soul-pop aesthetic”.

This very special show will take place in the winery at 955 I St. Arcata, CA and is all ages. Advanced tickets are priced at $20.00 (plus online purchase fee) and are available at the following link: https://wrangletowncidercompany.ticketspice.com/love-dean-at-wrangletown-cider-north-story-wines. Tickets at the door will be $25.00. Tickets will also be available at Wildberries’ Marketplace beginning March 1st. Questions regarding this show can be either emailed to [email protected] or one can call the winery at 707-508-5175.

Love, DEAN on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeFXXGRDC3Y