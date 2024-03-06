PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2024 Citing Riders' Concerns, Robin Backs Amendments to 'Doble Plaka' Law Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla joined motorcycle riders Tuesday evening in backing efforts to amend the "mapaniil (repressive)" and potentially unsafe Republic Act 11235 (the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act), or locally known as the "Doble Plaka" Act. In his interpellation of Senate Bill 2555, which seeks to amend RA 11235, Padilla - himself a motorcycle rider - said the current law does not seem to achieve its goal of stopping "riding-in-tandem" crimes. "Ako po ay isa sa mga rider na umaasa na magkaroon ng pagbabago sa batas na ito, sapagka't hindi ito talaga nakatulong sa anumang usapin (I am one of the riders who are hoping for amendments to this law, which in many respects does not help)," he said. Besides, he noted the Land Transportation Office may not be able to implement the law properly because while some 1.4 million registered motorcycles, more than 10 million are not. "Kaya kung ito ang sinasabi mismo ng LTO na di nila maimplement, siguro dapat nang baguhin ang Doble Plaka law (If the LTO could not implement it, perhaps it is time to amend the Doble Plaka law)," he said. Padilla likewise pointed out a potential threat to riders if the Doble Plaka law requires them to mount plates on the front and back of their motorcycles, which are not designed to accommodate a license plate in the front. "Meron ding issue ang ating rider sa safety ng rider. Meron din bang issue patungkol sa full force wind blast? Tumatama yan sa mukha mo (There is also the issue of safety - there is an issue of full force wind blast that hits the rider in the face)," he said. Sen. Francis Tolentino, one of the authors and the sponsor of Senate Bill 2555, cited data from the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group showing that out of 1.412 million motorcycles registered as of October 2023, a minuscule 57 were linked to "riding-in-tandem" crimes. Tolentino added the law would negatively affect Filipinos who use their motorcycles to bring their wives to work, their children to school, and for their livelihood as delivery riders. "Hindi sila kriminal... Hindi natin sila dapat ituring na kriminal (They are not criminals and should not be treated as such)," he said. Aside from this, he said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspended the implementation of the law due to a backlog of motorcycle license plates, which reached more than 10 million as of Feb. 29 this year. Sen. JV Ejercito, another author of SB 2555, said the backlog is one reason he authored the measure. "Kung may batas na di maimplement, dapat siguro baguhin. Para saan pa yan (If the law cannot be implemented, it must at least be amended. What purpose does it serve)?" Padilla noted. Robin, Kampi sa Riders para Palitan ang 'Doble Plaka' Law Kumampi si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes ng gabi sa mga motorcycle riders na nananawagang palitan ang "mapaniil" at posibleng nakapipinsalang Republic Act 11235 (Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act), o ang "Doble Plaka" Act. Iginiit ni Padilla na isa ring motorcycle rider na ang kasalukuyang batas ay bigo sa pagkamit ng layunin nitong pigilan ang krimen na sangkot ang "riding-in-tandem." "Ako po ay isa sa mga rider na umaasa na magkaroon ng pagbabago sa batas na ito, sapagka't hindi ito talaga nakatulong sa anumang usapin," aniya sa kanyang interpelasyon sa Senate Bill 2555, na layuning amyendahan ang RA 11235. Dagdag niya, mismong Land Transportation Office ang nagsabing hindi nito maipatupad ang batas dahil bagama't 1.4 milyon ang registered na motorsiklo, higit 10 milyon naman ang hindi. "Kaya kung ito ang sinasabi mismo ng LTO na di nila maimplement, siguro dapat nang baguhin ang Doble Plaka law," aniya. Ipinunto rin ni Padilla na maaaring makapinsala ang batas dahil sa requirement nitong maglagay ng plaka sa harap at likod ng motorsiklo, na hindi designed para lagyan ng plaka sa harap. "Meron ding issue ang ating rider sa safety ng rider. Meron din bang issue patungkol sa full force wind blast? Tumatama yan sa mukha mo," he said. Ani Sen. Francis Tolentino, isa sa mga may-akda at sponsor ng Senate Bill 2555, lumalabas sa datos ng Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group na sa 1.412 milyong nakarehistrong motorcycles as of Oktubre 2023, katiting na 57 lang ang may kinalaman sa krimeng "riding-in-tandem." Dagdag ni Tolentino, apektado ang Pilipinong gumagamit ng motor para ihatid ang asawa sa trabaho at anak sa paaralan, at sa hanapbuhay bilang delivery riders. "Hindi sila kriminal... Hindi natin sila dapat ituring na kriminal," aniya. Bukod dito, iginiit ni Tolentino na sinuspindi ng LTO ang implementasyon ng batas dahil sa backlog ng motorcycle license plates, na umabot ng higit 10 milyon as of Pebrero 29, 2024. Dagdag ni Sen. JV Ejercito, isa pang may-akda ng SB 2555, ang backlog ay isang dahilan ng pag-akda niya sa panukalang batas. "Kung may batas na di maimplement, dapat siguro baguhin. Para saan pa yan ?" tanong ni Padilla. ********* Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7nua_58LAc