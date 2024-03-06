PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2024 Gatchalian urges efficient resource management on education over simply spending more While an increase in education spending could help address the country's education woes to a certain extent, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed that improving the education sector's performance requires more efficient management of resources. This comes after a recent study conducted by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) showed that underfunding in education contributes to the country's low rankings in global education indices. Gatchalian cited the findings of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), revealing that some countries were able to achieve higher learner performance without necessarily spending more on education. The lawmaker specifically pointed to the performance of Vietnam, whose average score (468) was way above the Philippines' (353) and only marginally lower than the average of Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) countries (478). The OECD is the intergovernmental organization that conducts the PISA. "As what Vietnam demonstrated, success in education goes beyond financial investment. The real key lies in efficiency," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Both the Philippines and Vietnam spent less than USD 20,000 for all the schooling years of their 15-year-olds. The Philippines' cumulative expenditure per student is equivalent to about USD 11,000, while Vietnam's is equivalent to about USD 13,800. Vietnam spends 4.06% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education. The Philippines, on the other hand, spends around 3.8% of its GDP. While Vietnam's spending as the proportion of GDP is higher, its nominal spending is not far apart from the Philippines, which has a higher GDP (USD 394.1 billion) than Vietnam (USD 366.1 billion), based on 2021 nominal figures. Despite the lack of substantial differences in terms of nominal education spending between the two countries, the Philippines is behind Vietnam by 5.75 years' worth of schooling. The Philippines is also about 6.25 years' worth of schooling behind OECD countries. Even learners from Vietnam's poorest households scored higher than the Philippines' overall performance. Learners in the Philippines belonging to the bottom 10% of the Economic, Social, and Cultural Status (ESCS) distribution scored 336 on average, 91 points lower than the average score of Vietnam's "poorest" 10% of learners, which was at 427. "While increasing resources for education spending could help our learners, it is equally important to ensure that we are efficiently spending the funds we allocate. We need to learn from our neighbors like Vietnam, where we have similar levels of education spending but learner performance far exceeds ours," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian nanawagan ng mas mabisang pangangasiwa ng resources para sa sektor ng edukasyon Bagama't makatutulong ang dagdag na pondo upang maresolba ang mga problema sa sektor ng edukasyon sa bansa, naniniwala si Senador Win Gatchalian na higit pa rito ay mas mabisa ang tamang paggamit ng mga resources o mas mainam na paggasta ng pondo. Kasunod ito ng pinakahuling pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) na nagsasabing nakakaapekto sa mababang ranking ng Pilipinas sa mga international large-scale assessment ang mababang pondong inilalaan ng bansa sa edukasyon. Binalikan ni Gatchalian ang naging resulta ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), kung saan lumabas na may ilang mga bansang nagkaroon ng mas mataas na learner performance kahit na hindi sila gumasta ng masyadong malaki para sa edukasyon. Binigyang diin ng mambabatas ang performance ng Vietnam na may average score na 468, mas mataas sa 353 ng Pilipinas at mas mababa lamang ng bahagya sa 478 na average mula sa mga bansang kabilang sa Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). Ang OECD ang organisasyon na nagsasagawa ng PISA. "Tulad ng nakita natin sa Vietnam, hindi lamang mas mataas na pondo ang susi sa tagumpay ng edukasyon. Kailangang tiyakin din natin ang mabisang paggasta at paggamit ng mga resources," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Parehong mas mababa sa USD 20,000 ang ginastos ng Pilipinas at Vietnam para sa mga taong ginugol sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga 15-taong-gulang na mga mag-aaral. Kung susumahin, ang ginastos ng Pilipinas ay katumbas ng USD 11,000 kada mag-aaral, habang USD 13,800 naman ang sa Vietnam. Gumagasta ang Vietnam ng 4.06% ng Gross Domestic Product (GDP) nito para sa edukasyon. Ang Pilipinas naman, nasa 3.8% ng GDP. Bagama't mas mataas na porsyento ng GDP ang ginagastos ng Vietnam, hindi nalalayo ang nominal spending nito sa Pilipinas na may mas mataas na GDP (USD 394.1 billion) kung ihahambing sa Vietnam (USD 366.1 billion), batay sa 2021 nominal figures. Bagama't hindi nagkakalayo ang dalawang bansa pagdating sa nominal education spending, lumalabas na nahuhuli ang Pilipinas sa Vietnam ng 5.75 taong katumbas ng pag-aaral. Kung ihahambing naman sa ibang bansang bahagi ng OECD, lumalabas na nahuhuli ang Pilipinas ng 6.25 taon. Mas mataas din ang performance ng mga tinaguriang poorest households sa Vietnam kung ihahambing sa mga mag-aaral ng Pilipinas. Ang mga mag-aaral sa Pilipinas na kabilang sa pinakamababang 10% ng Economic, Social, and Cultural Status (ESCS) ay nakakuha ng average score na 336, mas mababa ng 91 puntos kung ihahambing sa average score na 427 ng mga poorest 10% na mga mag-aaral ng Vietnam. "Kailangang matuto tayo mula sa halimbawa ng Vietnam na halos kapareho natin pagdating sa gastos sa edukasyon, ngunit may mas mataas na antas ng learner performance," ani Gatchalian.