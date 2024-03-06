Hontiveros: Fast track resolution raising WPS issues to UNGA

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said the Executive should fast track the filing of a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that calls on China to stop the rampant harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

The senator's statement comes after four Philippine Navy personnel were injured due to China Coast Guard's firing of water cannons at Unaizah May, a PH resupply boat, en route to Ayungin Shoal.

"Sumosobra na ang Tsina. Pati hukbong dagat natin, sinaktan na. At what point can we consider this to be unlawful aggression, as understood under international law? Raising this issue to the UN organ may be a way to give Chinese vessels pause before they attack our citizens. Umaksyon na tayo bago pa mahuli ang lahat," Hontiveros said.

Last year, Hontiveros and Senate President Migz Zubiri principally authored Proposed Senate Resolution 718, which implored the Executive, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, to exhaust all diplomatic means to stop China's illegal activities in the WPS.

The resolution also highlighted the need for the Philippine government to consolidate multilateral support for the enforcement of the 2016 Arbitral Award, which rejects China's expansive claims to the entire South China Sea.

"I trust in our diplomats' will and capacity to take on this colossal task. The international community is already on our side, which is the side of truth. Kaya tiwala ako na magiging positibo ang resulta ng resolusyong ito," the senator said.

"China has been violating international law again and again. Napakadami na niyang pininsala at sinira sa sarili nating teritoryo. Kung hindi natin maubos ang lahat nang diplomatikong paraan para umasal ng maayos ang Tsina, ang Tsina ang uubos sa atin," Hontiveros concluded.