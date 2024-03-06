Train Battery Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Anticipated to Reach $748.30 Million by 2031

Train Battery Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global train battery market generated $483.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $748.30 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in budget allocations for development of railways, increase in demand for a secure, safer, and efficient rail transport, and surge in demand for trains with improved passenger capacity drive the growth of the global train battery market. However, supportive government regulations on train batteries and increase in capital requirement hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing nations and rise in development & testing of autonomous trains present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global train battery market based on battery type, rolling stock type, application, train type, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the lead acid segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the lithium ion segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global train battery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the battery-operated segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

AEG Power Solutions,

Amara Raja Batteries Limited,

BorgWarner Akasol AG,

East Penn Manufacturing Company,

Ecobat,

ENERSYS,

Exide Industries ltd,

Fengri Power & Electric co., Limited,

GS Yuasa Corporation,

HBL Power Systems Limited,

Hitachi Rail Limited,

Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.,

Leclanché SA,

Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH,

Saft,

Shield Batteries Limited

Shuangdeng Group Co, Ltd.

