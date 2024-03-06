Prebiotics Ingredients Market Growing at 6.3% CAGR to Hit USD 14,313.3 Million by 2031

Prebiotics Ingredients Market

Prebiotics ingredients market size was valued at $7,198.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,313.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3%

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market. Furthermore, rising demand for prebiotics ingredients in the emerging nations owing to increased disposable income, improved standards of living, growing burden of lifestyle diseases, and increasing desire for healthy and active lifestyle, is expected to propel the prebiotics ingredients market growth in the future.

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, boost overall digestive health, minimize the risk of development of diarrhea, increase the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Inulin, oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), and polydextrose among others are various types of prebiotics ingredients beneficial for human and animal health.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global prebiotics ingredients market growth in 2020. The increased health consciousness and increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of prebiotics has resulted in huge demand for the prebiotics ingredients in the dietary supplements and food and beverages industries.

People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages.

According to the prebiotics ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, source, and region. On the basis of ingredient, the prebiotics ingredients market is segregated into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, and galacto-fructose. Based on application, the market is divide into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Depending on the source, the prebiotics ingredients market is segregated into cereals, vegetables, roots, and others. Based on region, the global prebiotics market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

As per the prebiotics ingredients market trends, based on ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the market, which garnered a 45.4% of the global prebiotics ingredients market share in 2020. The inulin is the most common and widely found prebiotics that can be easily obtained from food such as asparagus, leek, onions, banana, wheat, and garlic. Herbs such as dandelion root, elecampane root and chicory root are regarded as the rich sources of inulin; and chicory root is the common source of inulin owing to its high concentration and its similarities to the sugar beet.

As per the prebiotics ingredients market forecast, on the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the coming years. Prebiotic dietary supplements are gaining significant popularity as these supplements contain pre-determined amounts of prebiotics. In addition, they are available in a powder form, which makes it easy to add in beverages or sprinkle over food.

By source, the cereals was the dominant segment in the market in 2020. Cereals such as wheat, rice, oats, and barley, are rich sources of prebiotics and these cereals are widely grown and are easily available across the globe. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotics and increased adoption of the prebiotics obtained from cereals in the food and beverages industry has significantly contributed to the global prebiotics ingredients market growth.

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

Key Findings of Study:

By ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,799.2 million by 2031.

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

By source, the cereals segment accounted for 38.8% of the total market share in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Japan accounted for 18.1% of the market share in the global market in 2020.