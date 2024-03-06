Market Size of Satellite Antenna Industry to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at 15.1% CAGR

Satellite Antenna Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Antenna Market by Antenna Type (Parabolic Reflector Antenna, Flat Panel Antenna, Others), by Frequency (C/K/Ku/Ka band, S, and L band, X band, VHF and UHF band, Others), by Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, Space): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global market size of satellite antenna industry was valued at $4.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.59 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.1%.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Factors such as growth in satellite broadband services, rise of in-flight, maritime, and land mobile connectivity, and investments in SATCOM infrastructure and ground stations boost the growth of the di satellite antenna market. However, high costs associated with phased array and electronically steered antennas, regulatory barriers, and restrictions on placement/installation of antennas are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, development of flat panels, interoperable, multi-orbit antennas, and adoption of electronically steered antennas (ESA) in aerospace, defense provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of antenna type, the parabolic reflector antenna segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global satellite antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the constant drive to improve bandwidth and frequency efficiency in these antennas. However, the flat panel antenna segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ever-increasing need for high-speed internet connectivity.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂/𝐊/𝐊𝐮/𝐊𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of frequency, the C/K/Ku/Ka band segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032. This owing to Ku band antennas is integral in providing reliable internet connectivity in rural and remote areas. Their use in maritime, aviation, and military applications further contributes to their growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to major satellite companies being engaged in the development of sophisticated antenna technologies to strengthen the capabilities of satellite services in this region, which propel the growth of the satellite antenna market across North America. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032, as a combination of economic growth, increase in satellite communication applications, and a strong emphasis on technological advancements.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of platform, the land segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the shift from large dish antennas towards low-profile, unobtrusive flat panel antennas to support residential services such as Starlink of SpaceX. However, the Airborne segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032, as Inflight connectivity is a major demand driver for airborne satellite antennas, as more airlines opt to equip aircraft with satellite-based WiFi services.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Honeywell International Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Kymeta Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales

Viasat, Inc.

Airbus DS Government Solutions Inc.

Cobham Limited

Gilat Satellite Networks

CPI International Inc.

Intellian Technologies, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

The satellite antenna market study spans 14 countries, incorporating regional and segment analysis for each country based on projected values ($ billion) for the period from 2023 to 2032.

Our study integrates high-quality data, professional opinions, and analytical insights, alongside critical independent perspectives. The research approach aims to offer a balanced perspective on global markets, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions in pursuit of their ambitious growth objectives.

To enhance our market understanding, we conducted a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global satellite antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, satellite antenna segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

