CONCRETE POURS BEGIN FOR NEW SOLOMON WATER RESERVOIR AT TITINGE

Concrete pours have begun for the new 3-million litre reservoir at Titinge with the first one third of the steel reinforced concrete base slab now poured of the reservoir by the Solomon Water contractors. This is an important milestone of progress for the Honiara Water Reservoirs Storage Project, a key part of Solomon Water’s Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP).

Solomon Water Project Manager Adam Winter says construction activities will be underway over the next 12 months. “Finishing the first pour of concrete shows the hard work and dedication of our contractors and of our Project Management Unit team. As concrete pouring continues for the project, access to these sites by concrete trucks will be very constrained and the work sites will be challenging for the contractors. We call on the public, especially motorists and pedestrians to take care when moving past these works sites when construction activities are underway over the next 12 months,” says Mr Winter.

When completed, the new Titinge tank will support Solomon Water’s growing water distribution network and customer base. It will also assist to alleviate water disruptions during heavy rain seasons. Solomon Water CEO Carmine Piantedosi says “The project addresses the challenge of heavy rainfall affecting the Kongulai source pump station. This will help keep water flowing to homes even when the pump station needs to be shut down temporarily during times of heavy rainfall. This new large capacity reservoir will also support the water demands of the growing population with new houses being constructed in the area”.

“Solomon Water is committed to constructing a reliable water supply system for Honiara. This addition to our water supply system is an important step in that direction, we’re committed to delivering our goal of ‘Safe Water for a Healthy Nation’.”

The Honiara Water Reservoirs Storage Project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and European Union (EU). The project also includes construction and commissioning of another two new concrete water reservoirs of around the same size within Honiara.

