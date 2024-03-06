China Medical Team Donates Laparoscopic Instruments to National Referral Hospital

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) General Surgical Department recently took delivery of new specialized laparoscopic instruments and sutures worth SDB100K from the local Chinese Medical Team (CMT).

CMT Specialist, Urologist Dr Shawn who is currently attached with the General Surgical Team, and also mentoring local surgeon Dr Augustine Melly in the transfer of skills on the area of Urology, handed over the equipment on behalf of the CMT.

Dr Shawn says that the CMT leadership did not hesitate to purchase the instruments upon his recommendation because of its importance in providing quality service to Solomon Islanders. I have also witnessed a steady buildup of local capacity in urological skills including laparoscopic surgery, since I started working with my local colleagues.

“Having good quality instruments make work easier, and efficient for Surgeons and safer for patients as well”, said Dr Shawn.

Receiving the donation, Dr Rooney Jagilly, Head of General Surgery, thanked Dr Shawn for his initiative in acquiring the instruments and the Chinese Medical Team for funding the donations.

“Minimal invasive surgery is an area that we are developing and the donation will go a long way helping to make that possible”, said Dr Jagilly.

He further encouraged the local team to make use and take care of the instruments.

Meanwhile, Dr Janella Solomon, Medical Superintendent (MS), also acknowledged the support by the Chinese Government, saying since the Chinese Medical Teams started their local missions, the NRH has benefited a lot, directly from their clinical skills, but also in the form of medicines, consumables, equipment, instruments and infrastructure.

“This has improved and saved the lives of many Solomon islanders. A new Chinese Medical Team will be arriving later this month to replace the current team who have been at NRH for the past 12 months. The new team will be the third team to be deployed to the NRH under existing arrangements ”, said Dr Solomon.

