Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH passes 30,000 potholes patched

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing warm weather has allowed the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to surpass 30,000 potholes patched as Operation R.I.P. Potholes continues.

 

Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. Since Gov. Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 30,376 potholes along 4,090 miles of road.

 

As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

 

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, include:

 

WV 3, Hill Valley Drive, and Little Horse Creek Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 501, WV 94, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Thorofare Road, and Kanawha Turnpike, Kanawha County.

Tribble Road, Mount Union Road, and Whitten Ridge Road, Mason County.

WV 869, WV 62, Clendenin Creek Road, and Sams Fork Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

WV 10, Lincoln County.

US 60, Wayne County.

Retriever Lane and Bluebird Lane/Dogwood Road, Doddridge County.

WV 20, Browns Road, and Little Rock Camp, Harrison County.

Joe’s and Price’s Run and Meadowdale Road, Marion County.

WV 100 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

Alpine Lake Road/Lime Plant Road and Number 4 Church Road, Preston County.

US 50, Taylor County.

US 60, WV 16, and Meadow Bridge Road, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

US 219 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 39 and WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Red Sulphur Turnpike, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.

