Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 70-degree temperatures allow patching to continue

Temperatures in the 70s mean that asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown can continue supplying the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVODH) with hot asphalt to make permanent pothole repairs.



Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. Since Gov. Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 28,336 potholes along 4,011 miles of road.



As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.







Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, include:

WV 3, Hill Valley Drive, and Little Horse Creek Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 622, WV 501, WV 94, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Thorofare Road, and Kanawha Turnpike, Kanawha County.

Buck Road, Mount Union Road, and Whitten Ridge Road, Mason County.

WV 869, WV 62, and Clendenin Creek Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

WV 10, Lincoln County.

Patrick Creek Road, Wayne County.

Arnolds Creek Road, Doddridge County.

WV 20, Trouser Leg Road, and Marshville/Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.

Joe’s and Price’s Run and Meadowvale Road, Marion County.

WV 100 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

Cransville Road and Scotch Hill Road, Preston County.

US 50, Taylor County.

US 60, WV 41, and WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

US 219 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Red Sulphur Turnpike, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.

