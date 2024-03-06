Note Sorter Market

Note Sorter Market to Garner $9.53 Billion By 2027 : Exploring Market Trends and Opportunities

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global note sorter market generated $6.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $9.53 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

The increase in demand among the developing nations to hassle-free handling of notes and rise in adoption of note sorter machine in commercial banks and retail industry fuel the global note sorter market. However, high implementation and maintenance cost of note sorter hinder the market growth. Contrarily, increase in penetration of virtual currency and digital transactions and presence of highly advanced note sorter machines present new opportunities in the next few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global note sorter market based on sorter type, enterprise size, end user, and region.

By sorter type, the small sized services segment held the highest market share, accounting for around nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the medium-sized note sorter segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

By enterprise, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global note sorter market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Potential from Developing Economies

Growth associated with retail and commercial banks industry among developing nations such as China, Japan, and India is expected to augment the demand to implement note sorters. Note sorter machines are widely applicable in retail industries for smooth & hassle-free handling of notes. Furthermore, the growth in the market for automated cash handling products and increase in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines are expected to increase the market potential in developing economies. Thus, increase in banked population among the developing nation is expected to provide a significant market for the note sorter machines.

Leading players of the global note sorter market analyzed in the research include Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, GRGBanking, Julong Europe GmbH, Bcash, Electronics Co., Cummins-Allison Corp., De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Kisan Electronics, Laurel and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

