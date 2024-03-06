Shavers’ bill to expand health care education headed to the governor.

OLYMPIA – A bill to help students pursue careers in health care is headed to the governor’s desk. House Bill 2236, sponsored by Rep. Clyde Shavers, D-Clinton, develops an Allied Health Program and a statewide task force that serves to expand career and technical education in our high schools.

“As Vice Chair of the Education Committee, I believe we must provide our students with career training that focuses on professional development early and often in their education,” said Shavers. “With this bill, we are encouraging a new generation of young adults, who will be excited to serve our communities.”

The Allied Health Professions Career and Technical Education Program will incorporate elements of the Core Plus program that are designed to provide pathways for students to employment. This program focuses on hands-on curriculum for professional development and career learning.

The Allied Health Program will initially focus on long-term care, medical assistance/certified nursing assistance, and physical therapy/sports medicine.

The Statewide Career and Technical Education Task Force will focus on expanding and strengthening career and technical education (CTE) in our middle and high schools by providing recommendations on more opportunities for careers, employment, apprenticeships, and postsecondary education.

HB 2236 passed unanimously out of both the House and Senate.