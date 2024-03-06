Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market valued over US$586.456 million in 2022, to experience significant growth
The rail-mounted gantry crane market was valued at US$586.456 million in 2022.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the rail-mounted gantry crane market was valued at US$586.456 million in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The market for rail-mounted gantry cranes is still booming due to rising demand from a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and shipping. By providing effective container handling, these cranes enhance warehouse management and port operations. The market is growing as a result of factors such as infrastructure development initiatives, growing trade volumes, and globalization. Technological developments also improve safety standards and productivity. Examples of these developments include automation and remote operating capabilities. Key companies in the market are engaged in competition through strategic alliances, innovations, and expansions to meet changing customer demands and seize new possibilities, which will guarantee the industry's continued growth for the foreseeable future.
An industrial lifting device with great versatility, rail-mounted gantry cranes are mostly used at ports and shipping yards. It can go horizontally down the dockside because it is driven by a rail or track system. Cargo from ships can be efficiently loaded and unloaded onto trucks or trains thanks to this arrangement. These cranes, which usually have a high lifting capability, have a strong steel frame with a horizontal bridge held up by wheels that ride on rails. They provide exact control over the transportation of cargo, improving logistical operations' efficiency and security. Rail-mounted gantry cranes are essential for enabling international freight transit.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, The MK 88-4.1 mobile construction crane, which was added to Piomar sp. z o.o.'s fleet in September 2023, is the first new MK series crane to be used in Poland. The company chose to use Swabian manufacturing once more for its new taxi crane, even though it already has three Liebherr mobile cranes that were constructed at the Ehingen site.
Based on type the rail-mounted gantry crane market is divided into cantilever and non-cantilever. Due to several important variables, the rail-mounted gantry crane market's cantilever segment is expanding significantly. The cantilever category of rail-mounted gantry cranes is designed specifically to handle stacked containers at significant heights. The need for cranes that can handle these tall stacks of containers has increased along with the general demand for container handling. Gantry cranes installed on cantilever rails have been carefully engineered to optimize and improve the effectiveness of container handling processes. Port operators and shipping businesses stand to gain significantly from these cranes' capacity to handle a greater number of containers in a shorter amount of time. The rail-mounted gantry crane cantilever segment is expanding rapidly.
Based on technology both the manual and autonomous technologies sectors of the rail-mounted gantry crane market are expected to see growth. Although manual cranes are still necessary in some situations, autonomous technology is becoming more and more popular since it offers the possibility of increased productivity and security. The need for autonomous rail-mounted gantry cranes is predicted to grow as more sectors embrace automation for jobs like container handling at ports and intermodal yards. Manual cranes will, meanwhile, continue to hold a sizable portion of the market, especially in applications that value adaptability and human supervision. Overall, growth in all areas is anticipated to meet the various demands of the sector.
Based on lifting capacity the market for lift capacity for rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes is expected to be dominated by the 40 & above tons sector, driven by the Panama Canal's development to accommodate larger boats. It is anticipated that this development will increase demand for RMG cranes with larger lift capacity. Container traffic is expected to expand with vessel sizes, requiring faster container movement made possible by port equipment. Container throughput peaks are being driven by growing trade activities, which is forcing port authorities to improve infrastructure. This trend is projected to continue given the economic benefits and competitive advantages of larger vessels, which will increase demand for high-load lifting RMG cranes to support steady movement and satisfy port development requirements.
Based on geography the market for rail-mounted gantry cranes is growing significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to the expansion of port infrastructure and rising needs for cargo handling. There is an increased demand for effective container-handling equipment because of the fast industrialization and expansion of trade in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Rail-mounted gantry cranes are becoming more and more popular in container ports because of their dependability, speed, and versatility. Market expansion is further fueled by factors like automation, government measures to improve transportation infrastructure, and technology advancements. This pattern emphasizes how essential rail-mounted gantry cranes are to smooth logistics operations in the Asia Pacific area.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the rail-mounted gantry crane market that have been covered are Anupam Industries Limited, Konecranes, SANY GROUP, TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co.
The market analytics report segments the rail-mounted gantry crane market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Cantilever
o Non-Cantilever
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o Manual
o Autonomous
• BY LIFTING CAPACITY
o Less than 40
o 40 and above
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Anupam Industries Limited
• Konecranes
• SANY GROUP
• TNT Crane & Rigging
• Liebherr
• Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
• Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co.
