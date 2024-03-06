Gospel Music Goes Global with How Sweet the Sound
2024 How Sweet The Sound judges and host (L to R): Ricky Dillard, Jonathan McReynolds, Donald Lawrence, Tamela Mann, Hezekiah Walker, and J.J. Hairston.
Spanning Two Continents, the U.S. Competition Sets the Stage for International Success
We are thrilled to be gathering top talent in music, dance, and spoken word to highlight the ways in which the faith-based community continues to influence the performing arts,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerhouse gospel music competition How Sweet the Sound is expanding its global footprint with two signature live events this year. Contestants will vie for top titles and cash prizes in diverse categories spanning music, dance and spoken word at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on June 1, 2024, at 8 pm and at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 20, 2024, at 6 pm.
— Nathanael Brown
“We are thrilled to be gathering top talent in music, dance and spoken word, on two world-class stages, to highlight the ways in which the faith-based community continues to influence the performing arts,” said Nathanael Brown, CEO of Gentle Giant Music Ministries, which owns the How Sweet The Sound brand. “These up-and-coming artists are shaping the future of gospel music and significantly broadening its reach.”
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and record producer Donald Lawrence will host both competitions. In Atlanta, he will be joined by judges Hezekiah Walker, Grammy Award winner and pastor; Tamela Mann, Grammy Award winner, actress, author, and entrepreneur; Ricky Dillard, renowned gospel choir director and Stellar Award winner; J.J. Hairston, national Billboard chart-topping choir director, syndicated radio host and pastor; Jonathan McReynolds, Grammy Award winner, actor, professor and philanthropist. London judges will include Karen Gibson, MBE, founder of the Kingdom Choir; Bazil Meade, MBR, of the London Community Gospel Choir; and Muyiwa Olarewaju, OBE, singer, songwriter, and Premier Gospel radio presenter.
This year’s How Sweet The Sound (Atlanta) will be sponsored by Glory Foods, Compassion International and the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council. The “Love, Your Mind” campaign offers inspiration, community, and educational resources to encourage people across the U.S. to be more open and proactive when it comes to their mental health.
“We’re proud to partner with How Sweet the Sound for another year to help destigmatize mental health in the Black community and beyond and leverage the power of music to support people’s mental health,” said Dr. William A. Smith, chief administrative officer for justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion at Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “We’re committed to addressing the mental health crisis in the U.S. and providing valuable resources to help normalize and change the cultural conversation around mental health. I encourage everyone to visit LoveYourMindToday.org to learn more.”
Through its sponsorship of How Sweet The Sound, Glory Foods will encourage contestants and audience members to identify “What Feeds Your Soul,” sharing the moments and experiences that provide nourishment from the inside out.
Glory Foods is excited to be a new sponsor of How Sweet The Sound this year as a part of its new “What Feeds Your Soul?” campaign. Glory Foods will encourage contestants and audience members to share their stories for a chance to win a year supply of Glory Foods products. “We believe in the power of family, food, music, and tradition as essential elements to nourish the soul. Just as our flavorful foods bring people together, we recognize the profound sense of community built around the soul stirring notes of gospel music. Therefore, partnering with How Sweet The Sound is a perfect fit for us, and we are thrilled to be supporting America’s #1 gospel competition,” said Brian Hodges, brand manager of Glory Foods.
Tickets for How Sweet The Sound are available at Ticketmaster (for Atlanta) or via the Royal Albert Hall website (for London). Email info@howsweetthesound.com for sponsorship opportunities.
ABOUT HOW SWEET THE SOUND
How Sweet The Sound is a national gospel music competition tour celebrating the history and sound of gospel music and dance throughout the USA. Follow @howsweetthesound on TikTok and @theofficialhowsweetthesound on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT HUNTSMAN MENTAL HEALTH INSTITUTE
Huntsman Mental Health Institute brings together 75 years of patient care, research, and education into one of the nation's leading academic medical centers focused on mental health. Nestled in the campus of University of Utah, Huntsman Mental Health Institute serves the community with 1,600 faculty and staff in 20 locations providing inpatient and outpatient services for youth, teens, and adults, as well as a comprehensive crisis care model that includes the nationally recognized SafeUT app and the 988 Crisis hotline for Utah. Our mission is to advance mental health knowledge, hope and healing for all. Learn more at: healthcare.utah.edu/HMHI and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.
ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL
The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action, and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit’s founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing, and tech have been behind some of the country’s most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council’s national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.
To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X and view campaign creative on YouTube.
ABOUT LOVE, YOUR MIND
"Love, Your Mind" is a national campaign that offers inspiration, community, and educational resources to encourage people across the U.S. to be more open and proactive when it comes to their mental health. The campaign was created by the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council to resonate with people across the U.S. who experience mental health challenges – while also holding attitudes and beliefs that may discourage them from seeking help. “Love, Your Mind” creates national PSAs and partners with leading media platforms to reach a variety of different audiences, and convenes experts, community leaders and influential voices to reduce the stigma around seeking help. For more information about the “Love, Your Mind” campaign and to access free mental health resources, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
ABOUT GLORY FOODS
Founded in 1989, Glory Foods is the leading ready-to-eat food brand specializing in pre-seasoned Southern-style vegetables. Available in major grocery stores nationwide, the Glory Foods product offering includes canned, fresh, and frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as other Southern staples. Glory Foods is owned and operated by McCall Farms, a family-owned manufacturing and distribution company based in Effingham, South Carolina.
email us here
