Dairy Packaging Market is estimated to reach US$85.397 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.82%

The dairy packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% from US$61.436 billion in 2022 to US$85.397 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dairy packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$85.397 billion by 2029.
Dairy packaging is the technique of enclosing and safeguarding dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter to keep them fresh, safe, and high-quality throughout storage and transit. This packaging includes a variety of materials including cartons, bottles, pouches, and containers that are intended to avoid contamination, retain nutritional content, and increase shelf life, ensuring that consumers receive safe, high-quality dairy products.
The dairy packaging market is the business of designing, manufacturing, and distributing packaging materials for dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter. It strives to maintain freshness, safety, quality, and convenience while addressing consumer aspirations for sustainability and product information.
The expanding demand for dairy products has a considerable impact on the dairy packaging sector since it impacts many aspects of package design, materials, and technology. The demand for effective and environmentally friendly packaging solutions is increasing as consumer preferences shift towards healthier lifestyles and increased use of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter.
For instance, In July 2023, Arla Foods, a Swedish dairy cooperative, collaborated with Blue Ocean Closures to create a fiber-based lid for its milk cartons, which may reduce plastic usage by more than 500 tonnes per year. This is part of Arla's sustainable packaging plan, which aims to eliminate fossil-based virgin plastic by 2030, and is the dairy industry's first fibre-based cap.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the dairy packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, In November 2023, Sidel designed a lightweight and small PET bottle for liquid dairy products, hoping to provide manufacturers with a competitive advantage. This mini-sized bottle is suited for ambient and cold chain operations, and it can hold 65 to 150 milliliters of drinking and probiotic yogurt.
The global dairy packaging market, based on different packaging types is categorized into- cans, bottles/containers, cartons, pouches/bags, and others. Cans are often used to package condensed milk, evaporated milk, and several powdered dairy products. They offer exceptional protection from light, moisture, and oxygen, preserving product freshness and shelf stability.
Bottles and containers are commonly used to package liquid dairy products including milk, yogurt, and flavored dairy drinks. They come in a variety of sizes and materials, including glass, plastic, and HDPE (high-density polyethylene), giving users flexibility and convenience.
Cartons, which are often composed of paperboard or composite materials, are widely used to package milk, cream, and dairy substitutes such as plant-based milk. They are lightweight, robust, and have resealable closures, making them perfect for portable consumption and storage.
Pouches and bags are becoming increasingly popular in the dairy packaging sector due to their lightweight design, flexibility, and simplicity of storage. They are often used to package yogurt, cheese, butter, and other dairy products, making them convenient and portable for customers.
The global dairy packaging market, based on different materials is categorized into- plastic, paper and paperboard, glass, and others. Plastic is a common and cost-effective material used in dairy packaging in a variety of forms such as bottles, containers, pouches, and lids. Its lightweight, shatter-resistant alternatives and great barrier qualities make it a popular choice.
Paper and paperboard are environmentally friendly packaging choices in the dairy sector, used for milk cartons, cream cartons, and paper-based pouches. They provide high printability for branding and product information, are lightweight, and are eco-friendly, making them appealing to environmentally aware customers.
Glass packaging is preferred for luxury dairy products because of its superior look, capacity to keep freshness and flavor, and ability to maintain product integrity without compromising taste or quality. However, it is heavier and more delicate than plastic and paper, which may increase shipping and logistical expenses.
The global dairy packaging market, based on different products is categorized into- butter, frozen product, milk, cheese, yogurt, and others. Butter is packaged in a variety of ways, including blocks, tubs, and sticks, to protect it from light, air, and moisture while maintaining product quality and freshness. Common materials include foil, paper, and plastic containers.
Frozen items such as ice cream, yogurt, and desserts must be properly packaged to avoid temperature variations during storage and shipping. Paperboard cartons, plastic tubs, and flexible pouches are examples of common packaging types. Milk is packaged in cartons, bottles, bags, and pouches to assure safety, avoid contamination, and increase shelf life. Materials such as paper cartons and plastic containers help to keep food fresh.
Cheese is often packaged in vacuum-sealed plastic, foil-wrapped blocks, wax-coated, or vacuum-packed pouches that protect it from moisture, air, and light to avoid deterioration and retain flavor. Yogurt packaging is often made of plastic cups, tubs, or pouches with heat-sealed lids that are airtight to avoid contamination. It may also contain resealable closures or clear windows.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a significant share of the dairy packaging market because of its huge population, expanding demand for dairy products, and rising disposable incomes, all of which make processed and packaged goods appealing.
Furthermore, the increased inclination for easy meal alternatives drives up the demand for processed and packaged dairy products. Furthermore, the presence of major dairy producers such as India, China, and Indonesia, who are investing in innovative packaging technologies and growing production capacity, adds to the region's dominance in the dairy packaging industry.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the dairy packaging market that have been covered are Huhtamaki Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., Amcor PLC, Ball Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company), International Paper Company, Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy), Sealed Air Corporation, and Stora Enso Oyj.
The market analytics report segments the dairy packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Packaging Type
o Cans
o Bottles/Containers
o Cartons
o Pouches/Bags
o Others
• By Material
o Plastic
o Paper and Paperboard
o Glass
o Others
• By Product
o Butter
o Frozen Product
o Milk
o Cheese
o Yogurt
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Huhtamaki Group
• Berry Global Group, Inc.
• Amcor PLC
• Ball Corporation
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company)
• International Paper Company
• Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy)
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Stora Enso Oyj
