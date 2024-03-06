Pet Dental Health Market was valued at US$2.291 billion in 2022, to witness significant growth
The Pet Dental Health Market was valued at US$2.291 billion in 2022.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the pet dental health market was valued at US$2.291 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The market for pet dental health is centered on goods and services meant to preserve and enhance pets' oral health. This covers dental chews, snacks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and expert veterinary dental care. The market is expanding as more pet owners realize how crucial dental care is to their pets' general health. The market is growing as a result of factors such as the rise in pet ownership, growing public knowledge of the advantages of dental health, and developments in veterinary dentistry. Furthermore, partnerships among veterinarians, dental professionals, and pet food manufacturers spur innovation and product development in the canine dental health industry.
The general health of your pet depends on their oral health. Regular dental care helps prevent dental disease and related health issues in pets. This care includes expert cleanings, dental chews, and brushing with toothpaste that is safe for pets. If dental issues are not addressed, they may result in discomfort, infections, and systemic illnesses that compromise essential organs. Through daily care and routine veterinary examinations, pet owners play a critical part in maintaining the oral health of their animals. Encouraging pet dental health and guaranteeing a happy, healthy life for pets needs educating pet owners about the significance of oral hygiene and offering easily accessible dental care goods and services.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, for example, to support the global expansion of its Hill's Pet Nutrition business, The Colgate-Palmolive Company decided in August 2022 to pay USD 700 million for three dry pet food production facilities from Red Collar Pet Foods.
Based on type in the pet dental health market is divided into dogs, cats, and others. The dog market is anticipated to expand. The segment's growth can be ascribed to several factors, including an increase in the number of dogs kept as pets, rising costs for veterinary care, stronger bonds between people and animals, and an increase in dental illnesses. Dogs are more likely to develop gum disease, tooth decay, plaque accumulation, tartar, and gum disease. Therefore, dental services and products are utilized to maintain oral hygiene and prevent these problems, which supports the market expansion.
Based on indication, the market for pet dental health is divided into gum disease, endodontic disease, oral tumor, and others. It is significantly driven by the growing incidence of gum disease in animals. One of the most prevalent dental conditions affecting pets is periodontal disease, which, if left untreated, can cause discomfort, inflammation, tooth loss, and other systemic health issues. The need for dental care supplies and services is rising as more pet owners realize how crucial oral health is to their animals' general well-being. Dental treats, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and expert veterinary dental cleanings fall under this category. To address this urgent health issue, the pet dental health industry is seeing an increase in innovation and investment due to the growing concern over gum diseases in pets.
Based on the distribution channel the pet dental health market is divided into veterinary hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. The pet dental care items are mostly distributed through internet merchants and pharmacies. Due to the significant discounts offered by major companies in the pet oral care online industry, pet owners are choosing online channels over offline ones. In addition, pet owners prefer online shopping websites because they can access a wide range of products in one location.
Based on geography the market for pet dental health is expanding significantly in North America due to several factors. Due to several causes, the pet dental health market in North America is expanding significantly. The market is expected to grow due to factors such as rising pet ownership rates, a growing understanding of the value of pet dental care, and developments in veterinary dentistry. To keep their pets' mouths healthy, pet owners are spending more money on dental treats, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and expert dental care. Further propelling market expansion is the increased emphasis veterinary clinics are placing on dental treatment as a component of regular wellness checkups. The North American pet dental health market is expected to continue developing as a result of the rising demand for dental products and services.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the pet dental health market that have been covered are Pet Dental Services, Petdentist, Animal Oasis of the Rockies, Animal Dental Clinic, Animal Dental Care, The Happy Jack Co., Pet Kare Clinic, Felican Pet Hospital, Ruddington Vets.
The market analytics report segments the pet dental health market on the following basis:
• BY ANIMAL TYPE
o Dogs
o Cats
o Others
• BY INDICATION
o Gum Disease
o Endodontic Disease
o Oral Tumor
o Others
• BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
o Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
o Retail Pharmacies
o E-commerce
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Pet Dental Services
• Petdentist
• Animal Oasis of the Rockies
• Animal Dental Clinic
• Animal Dental Care
• The Happy Jack Co.
• Pet Kare Clinic
• Felican Pet Hospital
• Ruddington Vets
