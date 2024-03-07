Dr. Allen Lycka Awarded Top Best-Selling Author, Mentor, and Keynote Speaker of the Year by IAOTP 2024
Global Leader in Cosmetic Dermatology Recognized for Exceptional Leadership and Industry Contributions
I am honored to receive this outstanding award”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Allen Lycka, a global leader in cosmetic dermatology, mentorship, and public speaking, has been named the Top Best-Selling Author, Mentor, and Keynote Speaker of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition reflects Dr. Lykca's exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the industry.
Membership in the IAOTP is a distinguished honor, with only a few in each discipline chosen for this recognition. Honorees are chosen based on their professional achievements, academic excellence, leadership skills, longevity in the field, affiliations, and community contributions. All honorees are invited to the annual IAOTP award gala to celebrate their accomplishments. This year, the event will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Grand Ole Opry in December.
Dr. Allen Lycka has over three decades of experience and is an established and trusted expert in cosmetic dermatology, speaking on global stages and contributing to innovative technologies. Overcoming a misdiagnosis of (ALS) Lou Gehrig's disease in 2003, his resilience and courage have defined a remarkable journey. Collaborating with #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Jack Canfield on his book, "The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life," Dr. Lycka shares the wisdom he has gained from mastering the art of living an extraordinary life. (Learn more on his website here.)
As a sought-after trainer, mentor, and keynote speaker, and TEDx speaker, Dr. Lycka captivates a global audience by addressing topics such as "turning points" and strategies for exponential growth at worldwide business conferences.
Dr. Lycka's impressive accomplishments include developing laser-assisted tumescent liposuction and pioneering Mohs Micrographic Surgery for skin cancer removal. With 17 books, 30+ academic papers, and co-founding organizations like Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine, he continues to leave an indelible mark.
The doctor has also been recognized with awards such as the Consumers Choice Awards for Best Cosmetic Surgeon for 16 consecutive years; this year, he will be featured in T.I.P. Magazine and honored at IAOTP's annual gala.
Beyond his medical career, Dr. Lycka is the Founder of FantasticLiving.ca, Co-Founder of NoBull.biz, Co-founder of the Burning Embers Group, and Executive Producer of the radio show, "How to Live A Fantastic Life" syndicated on Brushwood Media Network reaching seven million listeners a month. Listeners can tune in here.
IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami praises Dr. Lycka as inspirational, influential, and a true visionary, expressing excitement to celebrate his achievements at this year's gala.
"I am honored to receive this outstanding award," said Dr. Lycka
Dr. Lycka attributes his success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and having influential mentors - with family as his greatest achievement.
For more information about Dr. Lycka, visit his LinkedIn profile or website here.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand-picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
