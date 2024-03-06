Governor Newsom Statement on Court Ruling on Affordable Housing in the Southern California Community of La Cañada Flintridge

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected arguments by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, an affluent community of about 20,000 residents in Southern California, that it did not have to comply with state housing laws.
“La Cañada Flintridge is the latest community that has failed in their effort to override state housing laws. Today’s favorable ruling should serve as a warning to other NIMBY jurisdictions that the state will hold every community accountable in planning for their fair share of housing.” Governor Gavin Newsom
The court determined that the city violated the Housing Accountability Act (HAA) when it refused to process the developer’s application under California’s “Builder’s Remedy” – a provision of the HAA that prohibits a local government from denying a housing project for very low, low-, or moderate-income households, based on inconsistency with zoning or land use designation, while the city’s housing element was not in substantial compliance with state law.
The city has been ordered to reverse its denial of the project and process the application under the HAA.
Click here for more information.
###