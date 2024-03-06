MPD Seeks Suspects in a Northeast Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the community’s assistance in locating suspects who robbed a victim in Northeast.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 11:34 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects placed his hands in his pockets as if he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s AirPods. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24029000