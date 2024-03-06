Tây Ninh to build new industrial park

TÂY NINH - Tây Ninh Province will have a new Hiệp Thạnh Industrial Park in Hiệp Thạnh Commune, Gò Dầu District.

Phase 1 of the investment project for the construction and usage of Hiệp Thạnh Industrial Park’s infrastructure was approved on March 1 by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái through Decision 214/QĐ-TTg, with Vietnam Rubber Group – JSC (VRG) as the project investor.

The project spans across 495.17ha, not covering Xóm Bổ – Bàu Đồn Street, N8 Irrigation Canal, the planned Gò Dầu – Xa Mát Expressway, and the HCM City – Tây Ninh railway that passes through the project’s area.

Total investment for the project reaches VNĐ2.35 trillion (US$94.9 million), in which the investor will contribute VNĐ352.5 billion.

Lê Thanh Hưng, general director of VRG, said that the duration of the project’s operation is 50 years since the day the project’s investment was approved.

Tây Ninh People’s Committee will instruct the provincial Economic Zone Management Board to work with relevant authorities to help VRG divide the investment for the industrial park into multiple phases, in line with the quota for industrial park land in the 2021 – 2025 national land use plan (for Tây Ninh Province).

It is also to ensure efficiency in land usage and the progress of investment attraction into Hiệp Thạnh Industrial Park.

The province was instructed to carry out land reclamation and change land use to serve the project while building accommodation for workers in the industrial park.

VRG will contribute its portion of the project’s investment in accordance to its committed timeframe and follow regulations on land, environmental protection and other relevant laws.

Decision 214/QĐ-TTg also assigned the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises with overseeing how VRG mobilises and uses funding for the project.

The southern border province of Tây Ninh has five operating industrial parks, as well as the Mộc Bài border economic zone - a gateway for the province in developing trade with Cambodia.

As part of the Southern key economic zone, it has advantages in industrial production and tourism. Tây Ninh’s economy grew by around 5.5 per cent in 2023 to about VNĐ59.2 trillion.

It targets an economic growth of 7 per cent for 2024, and will focus this year on speeding up important traffic infrastructure projects such as the HCM City - Mộc Bài Expressway and the first phase of the Gò Dầu – Xa Mát Expressway (which spans from Gò Dầu to Tây Ninh City). - VNS