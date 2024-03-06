Submit Release
Pro bono initiative for charitable organisations looking to put their cause on the map - thanks to Splice Marketing

Splice Marketing Founder and CEO Ellie Bakker (left) and Chief Operations Officer Kelly Dimkovksa

Splice Marketing is offering an exciting opportunity to a grassroots charity located in Queensland.

At Splice Marketing we are committed to making the world a better place and improving access to quality health services and information.”
— Ellie Bakker, CEO, Splice Marketing
BRISBANE, QUEEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splice Marketing will be offering an exciting opportunity to a grassroots charity located in Queensland.

Applications are now open for Splice Marketing’s, Marketing Assistance Package (“M.A.P”), which offers eligible health organisations and health charities up to $25,000 of in-kind marketing support and marketing services.

Splice Marketing has extensive experience in healthcare marketing for organisations and is perfectly positioned to assist health-related charities and not-for-profits to plan and implement effective marketing activities.

Philanthropy is not new to Splice Marketing; they are known for sponsoring numerous events in the health and social sectors to advance important causes. Since 2021, Splice has been committed to providing long-term pro bono marketing support to a local organisation to attract more support for their important work in the community.

Splice Marketing’s CEO, Ellie Bakker, said she was excited to expand on the philanthropy work and hopes that M.A.P. will significantly help another community initiative or project.

“At Splice Marketing we are committed to making the world a better place and improving access to quality health services and information. To act on our commitment, we’ve decided to offer up our time, marketing expertise and skills to help make a positive impact”.

Eligible healthcare charities and not-for-profits across Queensland are urged to apply for the Marketing Assistance Package.

Applicants should demonstrate how their service or program promotes access to quality healthcare, enhances healthcare outcomes, fosters health education awareness, champions accessibility and promotes inclusivity.

Applicants should include information on the type of marketing support required and a compelling explanation of why the package is essential to their success.

Online applications will remain open until Tuesday, 30th April 2024. Selected applicants will progress to a panel interview (online or in person) with one or two organisations selected to receive Splice Marketing’s M.A.P.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://splicemarketing.com.au/marketing-assistance-package/

Splice Marketing
Splice Marketing
+61 1300 918 842
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


