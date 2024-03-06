Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa

CANADA, May 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Ecuador. They welcomed the imminent launch of negotiations toward a Canada-Ecuador free trade agreement, underscoring the importance of a comprehensive bilateral agreement for long-term economic growth and stability in both countries.

The leaders agreed to deepen collaboration on priority issues, including trade and investment, inclusive economic growth, and peace and security. They also discussed the importance of collaborating on climate action, including through a $120 million sovereign loan that Canada intends to provide, which will support Ecuador’s clean energy transition and help it attract investment in renewable energy projects. The two leaders discussed reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada and Ecuador, and highlighted its importance for both governments.

The two leaders committed to working together to tackle regional and global challenges. The Prime Minister also expressed his support for the President as Ecuador tackles violence perpetrated by organized crime.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, with the Prime Minister underscoring the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s support for the right of Israelis, Palestinians, and all in the region to live in peace, dignity, and security, without fear.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Noboa looked forward to making progress on shared priorities and remaining in regular contact.