Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Patricia Collins

March 5, 2024



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of former Caribou Mayor and civic leader Patricia "Pat" Collins:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Collins, a friend and trailblazer who was the first woman to serve as the Mayor of Caribou. I know Pat loved the State of Maine dearly, especially her cherished Aroostook County, and I admired the love she shared with her late husband, Donald, to whom she was married for 70 years. Through her decades of volunteer service to worthy Maine causes €”including her productive tenure as Chair of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees €”Pat never stopped working to make Maine a better place. Pat will be remembered for her extraordinary character, marked by grace and integrity. She leaves behind a deep legacy of service that will live on through her six children, eleven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend our deepest condolences to U.S. Senator Susan Collins and the entire Collins family."