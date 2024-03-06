CRICKET MATCH COMMEMORATING COMMONWEALTH DAY: CELEBRATING UNITY THROUGH SPORT

SAMOA, March 6 - In celebration of Commonwealth Day a historic cricket match will take place on Saturday 9

March, 2024 at the Tuana’imato Cricket Grounds bringing together communities and members

of the Commonwealth residing in Samoa to celebrate the spirit of unity and collaboration

through sport.

Organized by Samoa International Cricket and the British High Commission Apia, this event

serves as a testament to the shared values and cultural connections that bind the nations of the

Commonwealth. Cricket, known as a unifying force, symbolizes the diversity and inclusivity that

define the Commonwealth family.

The match will feature two mixed teams representing Commonwealth member countries,

showcasing the rich tapestry of talent and passion for cricket within the Commonwealth. Players

will come together to compete not only for victory but also to foster camaraderie and friendship

among nations.

Beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, this event aims to promote the significance of

Commonwealth Day observed annually on the second Monday in March. It is an opportunity to

reflect on the collective achievements, aspirations, and contributions of Commonwealth nations

towards a more prosperous and equitable world.

As part of the celebrations, attendees will have the chance to experience the cultural heritage of

Commonwealth countries through food, music and sporting (cricket) rivalry. This cultural

exchange reinforces the bonds of friendship and understanding that underpin the

Commonwealth’s ethos.

According to Salā Stella Siale Vaea Chief Executive Officer of Samoa International Cricket.,

“We are delighted to host this cricket match as a tribute to the shared values and diversity of the

Commonwealth. Through the universal language of sport, we hope to foster greater unity and

collaboration among nations, while celebrating the unique contributions of each Commonwealth

member.

British High Commissioner, Gareth Hoar, said “Saturday’s cricket match brings together citizens

from across the Commonwealth in Samoa to celebrate our cultural connections through sport,

contribute towards building a peaceful, resilient and unified community and show support for

the nation as it prepares to make history as the first Pacific island country to host the

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year”.

Media representatives, community leaders, and cricket enthusiasts are invited to join us for this

momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate Commonwealth Day and the spirit of

togetherness that defines our global community.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact, Ms. Erenei Ariu

Eirenei.Ariu@fcdo.gov.uk | Tel: +685 7122160 or Ms. Tapai Talaifono

Tapai.Talaifono@samoacricket.ws I Tel” +685 27729

-END-