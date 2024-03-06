St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001628
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-5-24 at 1617 hours
STREET: I-91 North, mile marker 115
TOWN: Ryegate
VIOLATION(S): DUI, Negligent Operation
WEATHER: Rain, Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Michelle Schuyer
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of I-91 North, mile marker 115, in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and made contact with the operator, Michelle Schuyler (53) of Barnet. Schuyler’s vehicle was flipped on its side, blocking the southbound passing. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Schuyler exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, which revealed Schuyler was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 25, 2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Woodsville EMS and Fire.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-25-24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819