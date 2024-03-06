St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001628

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-5-24 at 1617 hours

STREET: I-91 North, mile marker 115

TOWN: Ryegate

VIOLATION(S): DUI, Negligent Operation

WEATHER: Rain, Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Michelle Schuyer

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of I-91 North, mile marker 115, in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and made contact with the operator, Michelle Schuyler (53) of Barnet. Schuyler’s vehicle was flipped on its side, blocking the southbound passing. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Schuyler exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, which revealed Schuyler was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 25, 2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Woodsville EMS and Fire.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-25-24 at 0830 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819