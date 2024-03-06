Manchin Announces $1.5 Million For Three Projects At West Virginia University

March 05, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,588,356 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University. The funding will support research into a grid-resistant energy ecosystem and the recovery of key macronutrients from wastewater, as well as provide opportunities for students to attend the 2024 International Conference on Smart Grid Synchronized Measurements and Analytics.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these three projects are receiving $1.5 million to further our understanding of energy resilience, macronutrients in wastewater, and grid synchronized measurements and analytics,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that advance academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: